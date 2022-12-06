ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through December

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — SNAP benefits for eligible households in Virginia have once again been extended, providing assistance for residents throughout the Commonwealth.

According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16.

The amount loaded onto benefit cards will depend on the household size of the recipient. You can check out the amount you could receive using the chart below. The chart displays the maximum allotment in accordance with household size.

The benefit amount depends on the size of the household, ranging from $281 for a single person to $1,691 for an eight-person household.

While the extra benefits have been in place for over two years, states are still required to request the benefits again each month and await approval. If you want to apply for SNAP benefits, you can do so online on Virginia’s CommonHelp website .

