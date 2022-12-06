ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is Banco BBVA (BBAR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th

ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
HCCI vs. CWST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

HCCI - Free Report) or Casella (. CWST - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Is ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

REGL - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Is Amtech Systems (ASYS) a Worthy Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Wingstop (WING) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mondelez International (MDLZ) This Year?

MDLZ - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
What Makes Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) a New Strong Buy Stock

OSBC - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in ACM Research (ACMR) Stock?

ACMR - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $38.33 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. (LMST) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

LMST - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 24.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $24.56 in the previous session. LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. has gained 31.3% since the start of the year compared to the -16.7% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -14.5% return for the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry.
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio

R - Free Report) efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
3 Winning Bank Stocks That Still Have Room to Run in 2023

Stubbornly high inflation for the most part of the year did compel the Federal Reserve to apply an aggressive rate-hike policy. In fact, the Fed raised its interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time this year to curb inflationary pressure. Now, the interest rate stands at a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 14 years.
What Makes Tecnoglass (TGLS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
ATCO vs. BLK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

ATCO - Free Report) or BlackRock (. BLK - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks...
Should Value Investors Buy Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Is SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

QUS - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

ALLK - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Hub Group (HUBG) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...

