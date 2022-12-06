Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Fort Smith ‘smash-and-grab’ burglaries
According to a police report, Fort Smith police arrested Elijah McAlister, Jr., 31, on December 7 in connection with a string of recent “smash-and-grab” commercial burglaries.
Van Buren Police searching for missing woman
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Missing person in Pike County.
Chief Deputy Wayne Epperly of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office stated family members reported Gerald Gentry of Antoine was last seen wearing a coat with a light colored shirt with blue jeans and he also wears glasses. Gentry may be driving a tan 2000 Dodge Pickup. The family of...
KHBS
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
Deadly Fort Smith crash, officers looking for next-of-kin
Fort Smith Police responded to a fatal two-car crash at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. near North 27th and North 6th Street, according to a press release.
Former Bonanza treasurer accused of stealing over $38K from city
A former Bonanza treasurer has been arrested and charged with stealing over $38,000 from the city.
KHBS
Fort Smith Police are investigating a fatal accident
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday night. They were called to the two-vehicle crash around 11:20 p.m. It happened near the area of N. 27th Street and N. Sixth Street. Officers say one vehicle rear-ended another. The...
waldronnews.com
Missing person from Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. - The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman reported missing more than a month ago. Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen on Oct. 30 in Horatio, Ark. She was in a 2003 black Chevy pickup truck with Arkansas license plate USAAJDD.
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith sisters found safe
Fort Smith police is looking for three sisters who went missing on Dec. 6 around 9:15 p.m.
KSLA
Opening delayed for Sevier County Medical Center due to inspection issue
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Last month officials at the newly constructed Sevier County Medical Center said they had plans to open the first week of December. Now, that date is uncertain after state inspectors found a communication problem at the facility. “We identified a problem with our nurse call...
Former Arkansas teacher arrested, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
A former Mena High School teacher is now in a Polk County jail facing charges of sexual assault following an investigation in allegations of an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
mypulsenews.com
Bill Ray McCourtney
Bill Ray McCourtney, age 87, of Mena, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Green House Cottages of Homewood. He was born on Sunday, June 16, 1935, to Prunes and Bernice McCourtney in Mena, Arkansas. Bill attended the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Mena. He was quick...
Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
