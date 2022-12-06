ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mena, AR

5NEWS

Van Buren Police searching for missing woman

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
VAN BUREN, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Missing person in Pike County.

Chief Deputy Wayne Epperly of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office stated family members reported Gerald Gentry of Antoine was last seen wearing a coat with a light colored shirt with blue jeans and he also wears glasses. Gentry may be driving a tan 2000 Dodge Pickup. The family of...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith Police are investigating a fatal accident

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday night. They were called to the two-vehicle crash around 11:20 p.m. It happened near the area of N. 27th Street and N. Sixth Street. Officers say one vehicle rear-ended another. The...
waldronnews.com

Missing person from Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. - The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman reported missing more than a month ago. Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen on Oct. 30 in Horatio, Ark. She was in a 2003 black Chevy pickup truck with Arkansas license plate USAAJDD.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
mypulsenews.com

Bill Ray McCourtney

Bill Ray McCourtney, age 87, of Mena, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Green House Cottages of Homewood. He was born on Sunday, June 16, 1935, to Prunes and Bernice McCourtney in Mena, Arkansas. Bill attended the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Mena. He was quick...
MENA, AR
5NEWS

Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
CHARLESTON, AR

