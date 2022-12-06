ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fau.edu

FAU Receives $1 Million NSF Grant to Empower Women in STEM Faculty

The absence of an inclusive and diverse STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) faculty significantly hurts the education of a STEM workforce by the lack of role models to help educate diverse groups of students. Demographically unrepresentative science also can negatively impact and neglect research in areas that communities and societies need.
BOCA RATON, FL
fau.edu

FAU Kicks off First Comprehensive Fundraising Campaign in 20 Years

From left, Steve Schmidt, FAU Foundation Board chair; FAU President John Kelly; Stacy Volnick, Ph.D., chief operating officer and vice president of administrative affairs at FAU; Brad Levine, chair of FAU’s Board of Trustees, and Chris Delisio, FAU’s vice president for institutional advancement and CEO of the FAU Foundation, announce "Transcend Tomorrow: The Campaign for Florida Atlantic University,” a bold and ambitious plan to raise $600 million for FAU.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy