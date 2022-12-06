Read full article on original website
Waite Park Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Knife
ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is charged in Stearns County District Court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife. Waite Park Police responded to a knife complaint on Tuesday and met with a woman who said 24-year-old Bobby Barela stood over her while holding a knife and threatening to stab her.
Woman illegally detained by Anoka County jail details 'traumatizing' experience
(FOX 9) - A Ham Lake woman held for six hours at the Anoka County Jail, as deputies delayed release until immigration officials arrived, says she’s still traumatized by the 2017 experience. A federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling last week, finding that Myriam Parada’s constitutional rights...
Eli Hart killing: Mom seeks to have statements to police suppressed
ORONO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The attorney for a mom accused of killing her son, Eli Hart, is seeking to have her statements to investigators suppressed. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree murder, with intent, in the killing of Eli Hart on May 20. She's accused...
Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
Search for group who stole 13 guns, ammo, vehicles on Thanksgiving Day
Authorities in Minnesota are looking for a group of suspects wanted for the theft of more than a dozen long guns, ammunition, and three vehicles in Thanksgiving Day. The Sibley County Sheriff's County issued an alert for public help identifying and tracking down five suspects following the theft from a house near Belle Plaine.
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
Driver hits guardrail, crashes into bus on Hwy. 10
MnDOT cameras captured back-to-back crashes on Hwy. 10 in Anoka Tuesday night. The first happened when the driver of a car struck a guardrail on eastbound Hwy. 10 near Greenhaven Road and then spun in front of a Metro Transit bus and was struck. Ninety seconds after the initial crash...
Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Burnsville man after he stopped a carjacker who had left with his four children in the car. Derek Gotchie was dropping off gifts at a friend’s house on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis on Wednesday. As Gotchie was...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico
A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano
DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified
The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
