Cold Spring, MN

fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Mom seeks to have statements to police suppressed

ORONO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The attorney for a mom accused of killing her son, Eli Hart, is seeking to have her statements to investigators suppressed. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree murder, with intent, in the killing of Eli Hart on May 20. She's accused...
ORONO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
CHANHASSEN, MN
kduz.com

Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death

(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
WILLMAR, MN
96.7 The River

Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect

Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver hits guardrail, crashes into bus on Hwy. 10

MnDOT cameras captured back-to-back crashes on Hwy. 10 in Anoka Tuesday night. The first happened when the driver of a car struck a guardrail on eastbound Hwy. 10 near Greenhaven Road and then spun in front of a Metro Transit bus and was struck. Ninety seconds after the initial crash...
ANOKA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico

A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
COON RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano

DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
DELANO, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
BURNSVILLE, MN
klfdradio.com

Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
BIRD ISLAND, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
PLYMOUTH, MN
