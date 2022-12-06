BREAKING: Leon County Schools to Use K-9’s and Metal Detectors to Address Gun Issue

On Tuesday, Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna held a press conference to announce the implementation of two school safety initiatives that will begin in 2023. The initiatives include a phone application to report student concerns about safety and the use of K-9’s and metal detectors to locate firearms.

During the first quarter of the school year there were three arrests related to firearms on Leon County school property.

The phone application will allow students to anonymously report safety concerns to school officials. LCS officials noted that often times students do not report concerns due to the stigma associated with “snitching” on other students. The hope is the phone app will make it easier to address potential problems before things escalate.

The K-9 unit will utilize dogs trained to detect weapons. In addition, hand-held metal detectors will be used in random searches when needed.

Superintendent Hanna noted that these initiatives are designed to provide a deterrent to students considering bringing weapons to schools.

Hanna stated, “This I think will act as another step as a deterrent for students making that poor decision and if there is a threat, their classroom will be searched.”

Hanna also noted, “no one is going to be targeted, no one will be singled out, this will be very random in nature by the school.”

Hanna ended the press conference by saying, “We have had enough, we don’t want another single weapon on Leon County School Board property.”