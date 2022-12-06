ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

BREAKING: Leon County Schools to Use K-9’s and Metal Detectors to Address Gun Issue

By Staff
Tallahassee Reports
Tallahassee Reports
 3 days ago

On Tuesday, Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna held a press conference to announce the implementation of two school safety initiatives that will begin in 2023. The initiatives include a phone application to report student concerns about safety and the use of K-9’s and metal detectors to locate firearms.

During the first quarter of the school year there were three arrests related to firearms on Leon County school property.

The phone application will allow students to anonymously report safety concerns to school officials. LCS officials noted that often times students do not report concerns due to the stigma associated with “snitching” on other students. The hope is the phone app will make it easier to address potential problems before things escalate.

The K-9 unit will utilize dogs trained to detect weapons. In addition, hand-held metal detectors will be used in random searches when needed.

Superintendent Hanna noted that these initiatives are designed to provide a deterrent to students considering bringing weapons to schools.

Hanna stated, “This I think will act as another step as a deterrent for students making that poor decision and if there is a threat, their classroom will be searched.”

Hanna also noted, “no one is going to be targeted, no one will be singled out, this will be very random in nature by the school.”

Hanna ended the press conference by saying, “We have had enough, we don’t want another single weapon on Leon County School Board property.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tallahassee Reports

Police Review Board Considers Resignations if Biro is Removed

The Citizen Police Review Board held their monthly meeting at the Smith-Williams Service Center on December 1st. The board engaged in a lengthy discussion concerning the controversy over CPRB member Taylor Biro displaying an “abolish the police” sticker on her coffee cup at a board meeting.  The Police Benevolent Association called for her immediate removal […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Thursday, Dec. 8th

Local News During the Tallahassee City Commission meeting on Wednesday, City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox made a motion to remove Taylor Biro from the Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board. The motion passed 3-2 with Mayor John Dailey and City Commissioner Curtis Richardson in support. City Commissioner Jack Porter – who previously nominated Biro to the Board […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

City Commission Removes Taylor Biro from Police Review Board

During the Tallahassee City Commission meeting on Wednesday, City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox made a motion to remove Taylor Biro from the Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board. The motion passed 3-2 with Mayor John Dailey and City Commissioner Curtis Richardson in support. City Commissioner Jack Porter – who previously nominated Biro to the Board – and […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

City Commission Selects Tallahassee Urban League to Implement Frenchtown Project

On December 7th, the Tallahassee City Commission voted 5-0 to approve the selection committee’s recommendation for authorizing the Tallahassee Urban League to administer $900,000 in funds allocated for a Frenchtown Housing Rehab Program. Curtis Taylor, the President & CEO of the Tallahassee Urban League, thanked officials for the award and said, “We want to transform […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee City Commissioners Complete Evaluations of Appointed Officials

The 2022 evaluations of appointed officials by Tallahassee City Commissioners were recently completed. The appointed officials include City Manager Reese Goad, City Attorney Cassandra Jackson, Treasurer Clerk Jim Cooke, and Inspector General Dennis Sutton. Appointed officials were notified of their evaluation in a memorandum sent by Mayor John Dailey on November 16, 2022. The memorandum […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning Briefs: 11/30/2022

Local News A man accused of firing into a crowd at Half Time Liquors on West Pensacola Street in late October is now on trial. The alleged suspect, De’Arius Cannon was shot by law enforcement and spent multiple days in the hospital. The charge was upgraded to second degree murder in the death of DeMario […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Task Force on Gun Violence Proposes Action Items

On Monday, Reverend R.B. Holmes held the first Respect Yourself Crime Prevention Task Force meeting. The goal of the meeting was to provide a list of action items that will mitigate gun violence and crime. Holmes discussed supporting at-risk youth and their families with the help of City of Tallahassee and Leon County leaders, criminology […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commission Discusses State & Federal Legislative Priorities

Below are the news briefs from the Leon County Commission 2023 State & Federal Legislative Priorities Workshop that took place on October 25, 2022. The team of legislative advocates provided five projects to the county commission that they are specifically requesting for line-item funding from the state legislature including: $500,000 for backup generators at libraries […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

PBA Calls for “Immediate Removal” of Tallahassee Police Review Board Member

Following a story by Tallahassee Reports, the Florida PBA Big Bend Chapter is calling for the removal of Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro for “promoting an inappropriate, incendiary, and anti-police message at a recent CPRB meeting.” Chapter President Richard Murphy, in a press release, provided below, stated: “It is deeply disturbing that […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee, FL
599
Followers
297
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

TallahasseeReports.com is a news website that publishes watchdog reports on local & state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://www.tallahasseereports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy