ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Bill Belichick is reportedly the highest-paid coach in American sports

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Six Super Bowl wins is apparently worth a lot of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eo5A4_0jZBPkOb00
Bill Belichick had a lot of reasons to smile on Sunday, which was his 400th game with the Patriots. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxCzr_0jZBPkOb00

Bill Belichick is the highest-paid coach in American sports, according to Sportico, which released it’s top-10 list on Monday.

With a $20 million estimated annual salary, Belichick makes at least $5 million more than any other coach in the country. He makes almost double what Alabama head coach Nick Saban makes.

Six of the top seven coaches on the list are in the NFL. Former Patriots coach Pete Carroll, who makes $15 million as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, is second.

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs was the lone representative from the NBA. Three college football coaches: Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, made the list.

Belichick has the most Super Bowl wins [6] of any coach in NFL history. He’s also second on the NFL’s all-time wins list, only trailing legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.

Comments / 3

Related
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award

Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Boston

Croatia’s World Cup upset brings a smile to Bill Belichick

Croatia was on the winning end of one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, defeating Brazil 2-1 in penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals. Many people around the world may have paused what they were doing to catch the final moments of the thrilling match like they’ve done many other times throughout the tournament. Including Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Judge should have ditched the Yankees when he had the chance

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. The Baseball Winter Meetings are off and running this week and while we had seen a number of big-name players join new teams with massive deals, the biggest star on the market finally made a decision Wednesday morning and it’s one that must have Yankees fans feeling a whole lot better about themselves.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox sign 3-time All-Star closer

The Boston Red Sox had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season, and they made another big move to address that need on Wednesday. Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jansen spent...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take

Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy