Read full article on original website
Related
Man Who Disappeared in 2013 Found Dead With New Name in Sullivan County
In one of the stranger local stories in a years, a man who disappeared nearly 10 years ago was found dead December 5. What makes it really odd is that police said he had taken on an entirely different name by the time he was discovered. His disappearance made national news, and was even featured a May 2016 episode of Investigation Discovery's Disappeared.
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
Oscar Winner Shocks Hudson Valley, New York Family, Army Veterans
An Academy Award winner gave a Hudson Valley family of seven the surprise of a lifetime. Jennifer Hudson surprised a Hudson Valley family, who are Army veterans, with a dream home makeover. Sullivan County, New York Family Wins Dream Home Makeover. Shomari and Renee Green of Monticello, New York recently...
Poughkeepsie Mail Carrier Caught Resting in Unusual Spot
This mail carrier wasn't exactly thinking outside the box when looking for a place to take a break. What time does your mail get dropped off at your house? Not too long ago a post on Reddit when viral after a person wrote that they just moved to Poughkeepsie and thought it was odd that their mail was delivered after 8:00 PM.
Boy with brain cancer sworn in as Ulster County deputy
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office swore in Devarjaye "DJ" Daniels, 10, as an honorary deputy on Monday.
Missing Dutchess County brothers found safe
Police are looking for two brothers reported missing from LaGrange, New York.
Fire Breaks Out at Historic Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck
On Tuesday firetrucks raced to the oldest operating inn in America as a fire broke out at the Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck. According to the Rhinebeck Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 2pm. That's when trucks were dispatched to the Inn located on Route 9 and West Market Street.
DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company
A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
Horrific Prank Turning Heads on Rte 9 in Fishkill
Did you have to do a double-take when looking at this photo? So did I. Is the bizarre decoration on the roof of this driver's car going too far?. I don't know if this is a prank or some sort of protest but it is horrifying Hudson Valley residents. Imagine...
Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event
A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
Send Holiday Cheer From Hyde Park, NY to Sailors on the USS Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt
Many of us are getting ready to celebrate the holidays with friends and family from near and far. Unfortunately, while out keeping us safe at home, the men and women in our armed forces will miss the holiday with their loved ones. The FDR Presidential Library and Museum is making...
Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO
Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings. On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man. Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York. On...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Nursing home arrest
Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
Exclusive Chance to Own Your Own Diner in Sullivan County
Is there anything more iconic than a New York diner? Maybe a New York pizzeria. Well, how about both? A combination diner/pizzeria is currently for sale in Sullivan County, NY and it's just received a price reduction. Are you ready to own the New Yorkiest establishment near the Hudson Valley?
First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley
Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley. The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley. SPCA:...
westchestermagazine.com
The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester
When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
Guinness World Record-holding family from Dutchess beats own holiday lights record
The Gay family won in 2014 with more than 601,000 lights. That's 101,000 fewer than they have this year.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0