ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Fire Breaks Out at Historic Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck

On Tuesday firetrucks raced to the oldest operating inn in America as a fire broke out at the Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck. According to the Rhinebeck Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 2pm. That's when trucks were dispatched to the Inn located on Route 9 and West Market Street.
RHINEBECK, NY
101.5 WPDH

DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company

A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event

A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Nursing home arrest

Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley

Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
westchestermagazine.com

The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester

When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy