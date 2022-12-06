ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

fox9.com

Colorado Club Q shooting suspect had guns seized in 2021 after menacing, kidnapping arrest

Club Q Shooting: District attorney explains lack of charges against shooting suspect in 2021 bomb threat case. A Colorado judge ordered records related to a 2021 bomb threat by Anderson Aldrich to be unsealed. In June 2021, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with the same name as the Club Q shooting suspect with two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping. The case was later dismissed because the victim, Aldrich's mother, refused to cooperate with authorities.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

