Club Q Shooting: District attorney explains lack of charges against shooting suspect in 2021 bomb threat case. A Colorado judge ordered records related to a 2021 bomb threat by Anderson Aldrich to be unsealed. In June 2021, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with the same name as the Club Q shooting suspect with two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping. The case was later dismissed because the victim, Aldrich's mother, refused to cooperate with authorities.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO