Henry Borkowski, a longtime resident of New Britain, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Westerly, RI at the age of 96. He was the beloved husband of the late Florence (Teklinski) Borkowski who passed in 2018. He and his twin sister, Cecelia, were two of the 11 children of John and Teofila (Dzokowski). He was educated at local New Britain schools, and was fluent in both English and Polish.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO