ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Several pets killed in North Haven house fire

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

18-year old crashes vehicle into a rock wall

PLAINFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - Police were dispatched to an area in Plainfield about a car crashing into a rock wall. On early Thursday morning around 7:30 A.M., Plainfield police were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash. Information released that 18-year old Jordyn Reynolds was driving in a 2002...
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning. According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64. The right lane was closed but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
CANTERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven

West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
WEST HAVEN, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Woman Killed in Middletown Crash

(December 8, 2022)—Middletown police report that 52-year-old Lori Willhite of Haddam was killed Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge Roads. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 638-4063.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews respond to car fire on I-91 south in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a car fire along Interstate 91 south in Rocky Hill on Wednesday morning. The Department of Transportation reported that the fire was between exits 24 and 23. The right and center lanes of the highway were closed. The fire was...
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Shepard Street Shooting

A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed and a 40-year-old Newhallville man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting on Shepard Street. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Asst. Chief Bert Ettienne confirmed the fatal shooting during interviews on the scene between 4 and 5 p.m. near a closed off block of Shepard Street between Read and Goodrich Streets.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Construction Workers Struck in New Haven

Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Wallingford fire crews battle early morning fire

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are responding to an early morning fire in Wallingford. Shortly before 5 A.M.., public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 340 Quinnipiac Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement of the building. The scene is active, and a fire...
WALLINGFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Henry Borkowski

Henry Borkowski, a longtime resident of New Britain, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Westerly, RI at the age of 96. He was the beloved husband of the late Florence (Teklinski) Borkowski who passed in 2018. He and his twin sister, Cecelia, were two of the 11 children of John and Teofila (Dzokowski). He was educated at local New Britain schools, and was fluent in both English and Polish.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Dies After November Crash in North Branford

A man has died after getting hit by a car in North Branford last month, police said. Authorities said the crash happened on Nov. 22 in the area of 280 Branford Rd. The man who died has been identified as Gary Gamache of North Branford. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash

There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bristol police look to identify Farmington Avenue hit-and-run driver

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a hit-and-run. According to police, a truck was involved in a hit-and-run on Farmington Avenue on Tuesday. The car is described as a white Nissan Titan with a black driver’s side wheel and a ladder rack […]
BRISTOL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two rescued from house fire in Hartford's Northeast neighborhood, chief says

HARTFORD — Two people were rescued from a burning house in Hartford's Northeast neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to Hartford fire officials. District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said firefighters responded to a 2½-story home in the 100 block of Vine Street around noon Monday for a report of a house fire. He said a second alarm was called around 1:30 p.m.,, meaning another team of firefighters and equipment was brought in.
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy