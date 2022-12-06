Read full article on original website
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry bees
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughter
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, Connecticut
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old Daughter
Eyewitness News
Several pets killed in North Haven house fire
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
Eyewitness News
18-year old crashes vehicle into a rock wall
PLAINFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - Police were dispatched to an area in Plainfield about a car crashing into a rock wall. On early Thursday morning around 7:30 A.M., Plainfield police were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash. Information released that 18-year old Jordyn Reynolds was driving in a 2002...
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning. According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64. The right lane was closed but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates
Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven
West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
hk-now.com
Haddam Woman Killed in Middletown Crash
(December 8, 2022)—Middletown police report that 52-year-old Lori Willhite of Haddam was killed Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge Roads. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 638-4063.
Eyewitness News
Crews respond to car fire on I-91 south in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a car fire along Interstate 91 south in Rocky Hill on Wednesday morning. The Department of Transportation reported that the fire was between exits 24 and 23. The right and center lanes of the highway were closed. The fire was...
I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
1 Killed, 1 Injured In Shepard Street Shooting
A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed and a 40-year-old Newhallville man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting on Shepard Street. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Asst. Chief Bert Ettienne confirmed the fatal shooting during interviews on the scene between 4 and 5 p.m. near a closed off block of Shepard Street between Read and Goodrich Streets.
NBC Connecticut
Construction Workers Struck in New Haven
Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
Eyewitness News
Wallingford fire crews battle early morning fire
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are responding to an early morning fire in Wallingford. Shortly before 5 A.M.., public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 340 Quinnipiac Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement of the building. The scene is active, and a fire...
Henry Borkowski
Henry Borkowski
Henry Borkowski, a longtime resident of New Britain, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Westerly, RI at the age of 96. He was the beloved husband of the late Florence (Teklinski) Borkowski who passed in 2018. He and his twin sister, Cecelia, were two of the 11 children of John and Teofila (Dzokowski). He was educated at local New Britain schools, and was fluent in both English and Polish.
hamlethub.com
Milford community mourns loss of Julie Minogue, Go Fund Me established to benefit children
The sister of Milford resident Julie Minogue who was brutally murdered this week at her home, has created a Go Fund Me page to support her beloved sister's three boys. Thus far, $81,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised. Visit the Go Fund Me page here. Allison Barotti-Corcoran says,...
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Dies After November Crash in North Branford
A man has died after getting hit by a car in North Branford last month, police said. Authorities said the crash happened on Nov. 22 in the area of 280 Branford Rd. The man who died has been identified as Gary Gamache of North Branford. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash
There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
Bristol police look to identify Farmington Avenue hit-and-run driver
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a hit-and-run. According to police, a truck was involved in a hit-and-run on Farmington Avenue on Tuesday. The car is described as a white Nissan Titan with a black driver’s side wheel and a ladder rack […]
Eyewitness News
2 arrested in connection with theft of leaf blower, generator from Lowe’s in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store in South Windsor and having drugs on them. Police identified the suspects as 48-year-old Jerry Lopez of New Britain and 44-year-old Jorge Febus of Meriden. They said they responded to...
trumbulltimes.com
Two rescued from house fire in Hartford's Northeast neighborhood, chief says
HARTFORD — Two people were rescued from a burning house in Hartford's Northeast neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to Hartford fire officials. District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said firefighters responded to a 2½-story home in the 100 block of Vine Street around noon Monday for a report of a house fire. He said a second alarm was called around 1:30 p.m.,, meaning another team of firefighters and equipment was brought in.
Officials: 5 people rescued, 6 taken to hospital in Bridgeport apartment fire
Officials say the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. inside an apartment above two commercial businesses at the corner of Wood Avenue and Norman Street.
