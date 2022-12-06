Read full article on original website
Related
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Hired For Blue, Rumi and Sir
She’s rich, famous and one-half of one of the most powerful couples on the planet. So it’s only obvious that Beyoncé would need a hand (or two) when it comes to raising her children. The mother of three (Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5)...
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Comeback That Would Teach Ridge a Lesson He’d Never Forget
In time, The Bold and the Beautiful is going to let Ridge off the hook for playing fast and loose with Brooke and Taylor’s affections. But that doesn’t mean that everybody on the show has to say, “Aw, that’s just Ridge for ya!” and go back to business as usual. A character we haven’t seen since 2018 could — and should — have a bone to pick with the dressmaker. Why? Because Daddy treated Mommy like crap!
SFGate
Review: Del Toro takes his 'Pinocchio' to very dark places
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let’s face it, “Pinocchio” has always been an odd choice for a children’s morality tale. Of course, lying is wrong. But that’s not the only message the story sends. Even the classic 1940 Disney version — lighter and more kid-friendly than the 1883 Collodi tale — still sends the message that if you’re not “good,” you don’t deserve to be human.
intheknow.com
Dad lets his baby get exercise on the airplane in the funniest way
This dad came up with the most brilliantly lazy parenting hack for letting your baby get some exercise and work off a little steam on long airplane flights!. Darcey (@darceomatic) is a TikToker and fiction writer who came across a truly genius parenting hack while traveling on an airplane recently. A few rows ahead of her, Darcey spotted a dad letting his baby get some exercise on the plane—without ever having to leave his seat! In the viral video that racked up more than 1 million views, Darcey records the dad as he allows his baby to crawl forward, then pulls him back by the seat of his pants, creating a manual treadmill for his baby to crawl on!
Wednesday bloopers reveal just how hard it was for Jenna Ortega to keep a straight face
Wednesday has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits thanks in no small part to Jenna Ortega.Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the spin-off series that has become one of the streaming service’s most-watched titles since its release in November.The actor has been praised for her deadpan delivery of the character’s lines – but sometimes for Ortega, it was hard to keep a straight face.New outtakes from the series was released via Netflix’s official Twitter account.They show Ortega breaking character and laughing when things go wrong on set.Other actors glimpsed in the blooper rell include Xavier Thorpe and Gwendoline Christie.While the...
SFGate
Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’
“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival.
SFGate
‘Cuties’ Helmer Maimouna Doucoure on Directing Modern Fable ‘Hawa’ with a Cast of Newcomers
Maimouna Doucouré, a French director of Senegalese origins who grew up in a social housing project in Paris and started her career with a screenwriting contest, isn’t one to buckle under any type of pressure or challenge. She certainly didn’t dwell on the misguided backlash to her film...
SFGate
‘Harry & Meghan:’ Where to Watch the New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary is out now, with the six-part series exploring the couple’s often-fraught relationship with the Royal Family and how they’re navigating their new life in the U.S.
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
SFGate
Forty Years After ‘Tron,’ Storytellers Are Moving onto the Metaverse
“To create engagement, you have to have a story. In the metaverse, the creators will create the community, and the stories they tell will create the community, just like at the beginning of time. The king’s storyteller kept people engaged, Shakespeare kept people engaged,” said American film producer Donald Kushner, whose 1982 film “Tron” is considered to be cinema’s first-ever portrayal of the metaverse.
SFGate
Psychic Reading Online: 4 Best Psychics for Free Readings by Phone, Chat, or Video
(Ad) In times of uncertainty, it’s not uncommon to seek the help of an online psychic reading for clarity and guidance. Whether you have questions about your love life, career, or your future, the best online psychic readings can give you the insight you need to make the best possible decisions.
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Rejected ‘George of the Jungle 2′ Over Disney’s Low Offer: ‘The Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me’
Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that was true. Fraser recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was approached for “George of the Jungle 2” but turned down the offer because of the salary.
SFGate
How Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins Was Written Off ‘Law & Order: SVU’
SPOILER ALERT: This story includes discussion of major plot points from the Dec. 8 “Law & Order: SVU” episode on NBC. Kelli Giddish has officially left “Law & Order: SVU.” During Thursday night’s winter finale, Giddish’s Detective Rollins decided to leave her job with the unit for a teaching gig at Fordham.
Dozens of people said they would go to her book signing — they didn't. Thousands of strangers made sure that wasn't the end of the story.
Ohio writer Chelsea Banning's first book signing was mostly empty, despite dozens of RSVPs. An outpouring of support from the internet followed.
