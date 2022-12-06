This dad came up with the most brilliantly lazy parenting hack for letting your baby get some exercise and work off a little steam on long airplane flights!. Darcey (@darceomatic) is a TikToker and fiction writer who came across a truly genius parenting hack while traveling on an airplane recently. A few rows ahead of her, Darcey spotted a dad letting his baby get some exercise on the plane—without ever having to leave his seat! In the viral video that racked up more than 1 million views, Darcey records the dad as he allows his baby to crawl forward, then pulls him back by the seat of his pants, creating a manual treadmill for his baby to crawl on!

