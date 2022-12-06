MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument over marijuana left on a table led to the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis on Thursday, according to court documents. On Dec. 8, Minneapolis Police officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Banneker Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they heard someone yelling for help and found a woman lying on the living room floor, unconscious and not breathing, according to the criminal complaint.

