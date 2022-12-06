Read full article on original website
Related
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while working shift
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Dec. 6., Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the filing of DUI charges against a trooper. Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic and driving on the right side of the roadway, PSP said.
Pa. House vacancies leave 2023 power, leadership in question
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There's unfinished business to deal with in Harrisburg. While Democrats won enough seats in November to control the House, those seats are now empty and Republicans are calling Democrat's moves to take power into question. Democrats took control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the...
Pennsylvania Turnpike to implement open road tolling by 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 82-year-old Pennsylvania Turnpike is getting its next upgrade and it’s a big step into the future. “We are meeting the preferences of our customers," said Carl DeFebo, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "We’re meeting them where they want to be met.”. Currently, 86...
Flu fast facts | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the worst flu season since 2009 crossing the country, FOX43 has reported on the state of our hospitals and the ‘tripledemic’ caused by different respiratory viruses. Cases spiked weeks before their normal peak and ICU beds are filling up across the state, leading...
Millionaire Raffle winning Lottery ticket sold at Karns store in Lemoyne, Cumberland County
LEMOYNE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County was one of two winners of the latest $50,000 drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, drawing, the Lottery said.
Central Pa. florist partners with Red Cross to spread holiday cheer to veterans
LANCASTER, Pa. — A local florist is making sure service members and veterans feel the support of the community this holiday season. Royer's Flowers and Gifts presented The American Red Cross with more than 3,600 holiday cards with messages of support today. It's a part of the Red Cross's...
‘My fear is it’s going to go up and stay up’ | Flu cases rise amid holiday season
YORK, Pa. — As the end of the year approaches and the holiday season continues, health experts are seeing a surge in viruses, infections, and diseases they’re now calling a "Triple-Demic." Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, COVID-19, and flu are the leading illnesses during the winter months. According to...
One $50,000 raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Lancaster County Sunoco. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket numbers for two $50,000 prize tickets that were sold in the New Year's Millionaire Raffle. The winning ticket numbers, 00109516 and 00140233, were randomly drawn from among...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0