ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while working shift

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Dec. 6., Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the filing of DUI charges against a trooper. Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic and driving on the right side of the roadway, PSP said.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pa. House vacancies leave 2023 power, leadership in question

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There's unfinished business to deal with in Harrisburg. While Democrats won enough seats in November to control the House, those seats are now empty and Republicans are calling Democrat's moves to take power into question. Democrats took control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Flu fast facts | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the worst flu season since 2009 crossing the country, FOX43 has reported on the state of our hospitals and the ‘tripledemic’ caused by different respiratory viruses. Cases spiked weeks before their normal peak and ICU beds are filling up across the state, leading...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

One $50,000 raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Lancaster County Sunoco. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket numbers for two $50,000 prize tickets that were sold in the New Year's Millionaire Raffle. The winning ticket numbers, 00109516 and 00140233, were randomly drawn from among...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy