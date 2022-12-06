Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities investigate Deer Creek teacher accused of inappropriately messaging student
OKLAHOMA CITY — A search warrant from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office reveals the department is looking into a Deer Creek High School teacher accused of inappropriately messaging a minor student. “Investigators were made aware Deer Creek Schools has in its possessions evidence that is vital to an...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Stillwater buys historic Black school thanks to anonymous donor
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater City Council approved the purchase of Booker T. Washington School at their most recent council meeting earlier this week. The purchase was made possible thanks to an anonymous donor who gifted $250,000 to help preserve the school, according to KOCO-TV. In the first half of...
