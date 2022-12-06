ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay County, OK

KOKI FOX 23

City of Stillwater buys historic Black school thanks to anonymous donor

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater City Council approved the purchase of Booker T. Washington School at their most recent council meeting earlier this week. The purchase was made possible thanks to an anonymous donor who gifted $250,000 to help preserve the school, according to KOCO-TV. In the first half of...
STILLWATER, OK

