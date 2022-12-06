Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Walker Kessler on Wednesday, Jarred Vanderbilt to bench
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is starting in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Kessler will make his first career start after Jarred Vanderbilt was benched on Wednesday night. In 22.3 expected minutes, our models project Kessler to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Kessler's projection includes 9.4 points, 7.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 12/9/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Jalen Duren starting for Pistons on Friday; Marvin Bagley to bench
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren will start Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Duren has come off the bench for the entirety of the season thus far. However, that will change to begin the weekend. He is getting the call up to the first unit, starting at center versus Steven Adams. In a corresponding move, Marvin Bagley will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (leg) ruled out on Friday, Caris LeVert to start
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (leg) will not play in Friday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. Mitchell will sit out at home after he experienced right leg soreness. Expect Caris Levert to see a boost in usage versus a Kings' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating. LeVert's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect Smith to play 25.2 minutes against the Wizards. Smith's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (illness) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Bryant will make his second start this season after Anthony Davis was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Raptors' team ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Bryant to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) out at least 2 weeks
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Toscano-Anderson suffered a right ankle sprain in Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. He made a spot-start on Wednesday since the Lakers rested three starters, but Toscano-Anderson has barely been involved in the rotation this season.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Danuel House (foot) out on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. House will sit out at home after he was ruled out with a left foot laceration. Expect Furkan Korkmaz to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court Iq in 167.9 minutes...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Clippers on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 13.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday projection includes 5.0 points, 4.4...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves operating in bench role for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Reaves will come off the bench after Patrick Beverley was picked as Friday's starter. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to produce 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (back) starting for Spurs Thursday in place of injured Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford will start Thursday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford was listed probable to play due to lower back tightness. He's officially been given the green light, and now, he is entering the starting lineup in place of Devin Vassell. Our models...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) probable for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Green is dealing with a right knee contusion. He played through it on Tuesday, and he's now listed probable for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson continues to be listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, and he keeps suiting up despite it. Expect that to continue on Saturday. In 18 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) out on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Jackson has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a knee injury and will not play against Washington on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Oladipo has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Los Angeles on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 20.4 minutes against the Clippers. Oladipo's Thursday projection includes 9.7 points, 2.6...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) probable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler is dealing with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Spurs on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 34.3 minutes against the Spurs. Butler's Saturday...
Comments / 0