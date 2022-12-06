Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren will start Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Duren has come off the bench for the entirety of the season thus far. However, that will change to begin the weekend. He is getting the call up to the first unit, starting at center versus Steven Adams. In a corresponding move, Marvin Bagley will revert to the bench.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO