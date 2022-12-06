ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Police nab accused shoplifter after escaping in Austintown

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdsJ0_0jZBP2q000

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who police say ran from the loss prevention office at a store and took off down Mahoning Avenue was caught by police.

According to a police report, Marguerite Tate, 44, was brought to the loss prevention office Saturday at the Austintown Walmart after she was seen putting unscanned merchandise in her cart at the self-checkout and exiting the store.

Mom accused of hitting child with cellphone in Austintown

A loss prevention officer stopped Tate with the merchandise and took her back to the office to wait on police and that was when she took off, the report stated.

Officers were notified and they spotted the Lincoln MKZ with chrome rims she was driving on Mahoning Avenue where she was stopped. Officers said at that point, Tate offered to pay for the item, but they told that was not an option now, the report stated.

Tate was issued a summons for theft and a criminal trespass warning not to return to Walmart.

Tate pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Monday when bond was set at $1,250. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Summit County SWAT team arrests suspect following standoff at Coventry Township apartment

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is in custody following a standoff in Coventry Township Thursday night. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Akron native Bradley Folden had multiple warrants out for his arrest and was seen entering an apartment around 9:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, Holden allegedly took a woman and her two children hostage inside a bathroom. It is believed the trio had protection orders against the suspect.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty

A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
SALEM, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Sharon woman faces sentencing for death of Masury motorcyclist

A sentencing hearing is scheduled next month for a Sharon, Pennsylvania woman convicted on charges filed after the traffic death of a motorcyclist from Masury, Ohio. Chanel Georgalas, 26, will be sentenced on January 6 on charges that include homicide by vehicle, DUI, and driving without a license. Georgalas pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea agreement. Other charges were dropped.
SHARON, PA
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On December 5th, at approximately 11:51 a.m., PA State Police responded to a reported theft of a real estate sign. This occured near the intersection of 16th Street and W. Lawrence Ave., Wayne Township. This theft occurred approximately between 10/31 and 11/14 according to the report. The real estate sign is an Advantage Homes Real Estate sign that is predominately blue in color with white lettering. The sign is valued at $350.00. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, they are encouraged to contact police at 724-598-2211.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Commissioner Frenchko alleges assault by Trumbull County official

21 News has obtained a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff detailing what witnesses had to say about an alleged workplace confrontation between County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and Human Resources Director Charles Leightner. THE COMMISIONER’S STORY. Frenchko told deputies that Leightner punched her in the rib cage after she...
WFMJ.com

Cruiser rammed, shots fired during police chase in Niles

Officers from several police departments are looking for white male who fled from a stolen commercial truck after ramming cruisers during a pursuit early Thursday. According to Niles police, the suspect dumped a stolen commercial vehicle from Weathersfield Township at Trumbull Metal Inc. before stealing a Ford F550 commercial truck from that business located at 643 Henry Street.
NILES, OH
WKBN

WKBN

58K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy