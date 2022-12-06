Police nab accused shoplifter after escaping in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who police say ran from the loss prevention office at a store and took off down Mahoning Avenue was caught by police.

According to a police report, Marguerite Tate, 44, was brought to the loss prevention office Saturday at the Austintown Walmart after she was seen putting unscanned merchandise in her cart at the self-checkout and exiting the store.

A loss prevention officer stopped Tate with the merchandise and took her back to the office to wait on police and that was when she took off, the report stated.

Officers were notified and they spotted the Lincoln MKZ with chrome rims she was driving on Mahoning Avenue where she was stopped. Officers said at that point, Tate offered to pay for the item, but they told that was not an option now, the report stated.

Tate was issued a summons for theft and a criminal trespass warning not to return to Walmart.

Tate pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Monday when bond was set at $1,250. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

