HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Wintry weather will gradually exit Nebraska tonight, but on the backside of the storm some light snow will swipe parts of central and northern areas to the north of the Tri-Cities. Otherwise some mist and fog along with stubborn clouds will linger into early Friday morning, before the sun breaks through by the afternoon allowing slick roads and side streets to melt off. Friday morning temperatures will start in the lower 20s, then climb into the lower 40s under sunny skies with Southwest Nebraska making it into the 50s.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO