Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Chamber hosts Legislative Kickoff
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce held their annual “Legislative Kickoff” this morning at the First National Bank. The kickoff allowed constituents of senators Ray Aguilar, Tom Briese, Steve Halloran, Loren Lippincott, and John Lowe to hear what each senator had to say about the upcoming Nebraska legislative session.
KSNB Local4
Crews continue to work on leak from Keystone Pipeline near Nebraska-Kansas border
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data. Canada-based TC Energy on Thursday...
KSNB Local4
UNL research points to possible 2023 recession
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska economy is expected to contract during 2023 before returning to growth in 2024 and 2025, according to the new forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. “With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals announces Assistant Principal of the Year: Ryan Hogue, Kearney Public Schools
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Ryan Hogue as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. In a press release, the NSASSP said this award is presented annually to a Principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level. The winner will have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the Assistant Principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.
KSNB Local4
Analyzing STI case trends in Central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Local health officials say they’ve seen a trend of increasing sexually transmitted infection results in recent years, until 2022. According to the Central District Health Department, the number of STI cases has been on the rise since 2018, when there were less than 10 cases, but in 2021 they saw that number rise to 415.
KSNB Local4
Messy weather, Thursday...Travel Concerns
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level storm system will move out of Colorado Thursday morning bringing a wintry mix of precipitation that could make travel hazardous. Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded into northern areas with the expiration extended into Thursday evening. Icing could make travel difficult over a widespread area tomorrow, so check the latest forecast before venturing out.
KSNB Local4
Improving conditions heading into the weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Wintry weather will gradually exit Nebraska tonight, but on the backside of the storm some light snow will swipe parts of central and northern areas to the north of the Tri-Cities. Otherwise some mist and fog along with stubborn clouds will linger into early Friday morning, before the sun breaks through by the afternoon allowing slick roads and side streets to melt off. Friday morning temperatures will start in the lower 20s, then climb into the lower 40s under sunny skies with Southwest Nebraska making it into the 50s.
KSNB Local4
St. Paul wrestling wins Wood River Invite
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Wood River hosted a 16-team wrestling invitational Friday. St. Paul won the team title, while the Eagles placed fifth overall. Watch the embedded video for featured highlights of area grapplers from several different local schools. Full results can also be seen in the video.
Comments / 0