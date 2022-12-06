ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Chamber hosts Legislative Kickoff

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce held their annual “Legislative Kickoff” this morning at the First National Bank. The kickoff allowed constituents of senators Ray Aguilar, Tom Briese, Steve Halloran, Loren Lippincott, and John Lowe to hear what each senator had to say about the upcoming Nebraska legislative session.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

UNL research points to possible 2023 recession

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska economy is expected to contract during 2023 before returning to growth in 2024 and 2025, according to the new forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. “With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals announces Assistant Principal of the Year: Ryan Hogue, Kearney Public Schools

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Ryan Hogue as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. In a press release, the NSASSP said this award is presented annually to a Principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level. The winner will have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the Assistant Principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Analyzing STI case trends in Central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Local health officials say they’ve seen a trend of increasing sexually transmitted infection results in recent years, until 2022. According to the Central District Health Department, the number of STI cases has been on the rise since 2018, when there were less than 10 cases, but in 2021 they saw that number rise to 415.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Messy weather, Thursday...Travel Concerns

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level storm system will move out of Colorado Thursday morning bringing a wintry mix of precipitation that could make travel hazardous. Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded into northern areas with the expiration extended into Thursday evening. Icing could make travel difficult over a widespread area tomorrow, so check the latest forecast before venturing out.
LEXINGTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Improving conditions heading into the weekend

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Wintry weather will gradually exit Nebraska tonight, but on the backside of the storm some light snow will swipe parts of central and northern areas to the north of the Tri-Cities. Otherwise some mist and fog along with stubborn clouds will linger into early Friday morning, before the sun breaks through by the afternoon allowing slick roads and side streets to melt off. Friday morning temperatures will start in the lower 20s, then climb into the lower 40s under sunny skies with Southwest Nebraska making it into the 50s.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

St. Paul wrestling wins Wood River Invite

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Wood River hosted a 16-team wrestling invitational Friday. St. Paul won the team title, while the Eagles placed fifth overall. Watch the embedded video for featured highlights of area grapplers from several different local schools. Full results can also be seen in the video.
SAINT PAUL, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy