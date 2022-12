You can’t make this stuff up – the Traverse City Police Department says they arrested the Grinch over the weekend.

Officers say a man dressed as the Grinch was arrested for assaulting another man dressed as a reindeer.

It all happened at a Christmas party.

Guests at the party stepped in and tried to stop the fight before the Grinch was arrested.

We’re pretty sure the suspect isn’t making Santa’s nice list this year.