NBC 29 News
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA in September 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic Sports Center. The building is designed to support all 750 student athletes competing in 27 varsity sports. “This master plan and the Athletics Complex will be really transformational for not only...
NBC 29 News
Sam Brunelle hosts new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sam Brunelle graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in communications. Now, as a grad student at UVA, the Greene County native has a side-gig hosting her own live show from Timberwood Tap House in Charlottesville, “Beyond the Arc with Sam Brunelle.”. The show is...
NBC 29 News
NCAA grants additional eligibility to UVA football players
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for University of Virginia football players whose college eligibility expired this past season. The decision follows the November shooting that claimed the lives of players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry. Do you have...
NBC 29 News
UVA hosts its first ever Football Career Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first ever UVA Football Career Day hosted more than 40 businesses, putting a spotlight on careers off the gridiron. “All through their four or five years, [these players] have created resumes, they have LinkedIn accounts, they are looking for full time opportunities. A number of them want to go to the NFL, but they all recognize that you know, at some point you’re going to have to work,” Director of Career Networking at the Virginia Football Alumni Club Doug Duenkel said. “They’re a team oriented, they’re leaders, they know how to work in time management crunches, about the best kind of employee you can get, so we’re really excited.”
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Medicine hosts annual Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine is thanking families for graciously giving their loved ones’ bodies to science. The “Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude” is a tradition for medical students in Charlottesville. Students and faculty invite the families of donors into their school for an event. The invitations include long letters from the students, showing their appreciation for the families, and the impact they made on their education.
NBC 29 News
Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year. The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title. Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is...
NBC 29 News
Johnson Elementary School students start coding at a young age
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some students with Charlottesville City Schools got an early start on learning how to code. Johnson Elementary School participated in “Hour of Code” this past week, where every student, no matter their year, got to learn how to use computer science efficiently. Students and teachers say it’s beneficial for their future, especially when it comes to finding their interests, or even a job.
NBC 29 News
Murray Elementary’s “Legacy Wall” creates community and honors an educator following name review
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County community is celebrating a new addition at Murray Elementary School that honors its history after a long name review process. Every school in Albemarle that is named after a person has to go through this process to determine whether the namesake of...
NBC 29 News
Attorney General Miyares appoints special counsel to review UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has appointed a special counsel to conduct the external review of the November 13 shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three football players and injured two other students. The special counsel will be led by the national law firm...
NBC 29 News
UVA research works toward prevention of negative drug interaction
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research out of the University of Virginia is changing the way doctors understand a common protein. Until now, scientists thought albumin, a transporter in the blood would respond similarly to lab models. “Sometimes you are tying to take proteins from a horse or something else...
NBC 29 News
Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are lighting up at the University of Virginia Medical Center. The annual Lights of Love event has returned to fundraise for the UVA Hospital Auxiliary. The UVA Hospital Auxiliary supports patient programming like pet and music therapy. Santa Claus was in attendance at the event...
NBC 29 News
Scottsville’s James River Brewery wins Brewery of the Year Award
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Something ‘brew-tiful’ is underway in Scottsville. James River Brewery just earned a big recognition, winning brewery of the year from the Virgina Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association. The special award includes a plaque and an honor from Senator Mark Warner. Brewery staffers also...
NBC 29 News
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offers new program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has a new cardiac rehab program, Pritikin ICR. This new program is geared towards helping patients with cardiovascular disease, focusing on everything from eating health to physical and mental exercises. This is one 90 sites in the U.S. to offer this...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County School Board requests millions for potential new schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board is presenting a request of $318 million to the Board of Supervisors. The funds could help with renovations and potentially future schools. “The request, over five years were projected, needs a little over $300 million, which includes three new elementary...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County launches Affordable Connectivity Bridge Program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is focusing on broadband connectivity in the area, and thousands of families could save on their monthly bill. “We all know broadband in the county,” Jason Inofuentes said, “It can cost a lot.”. Inofuentes, oversees the Affordable Connectivity (ACP) Bridge Program...
NBC 29 News
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of shooting five University of Virginia students, killing three, made his second appearance in court early Thursday, December 8. A status hearing for 23-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was taken up inside Albemarle County General District Court. Jones had asked the court back in November to give him time to get his own attorney, which the judge granted. However, during Thursday’s hearing, it was revealed that Jones was still being represented by Public Defender Liz Murtaugh.
NBC 29 News
UVA doctors warn of substituting adult medications for children’s medication amid shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flu cases are higher than normal, RSV has been on the rise, and more Coronavirus variants are developing. Doctors are also warning parents about subbing in adult medication for children’s medication, even if they adjust the dose. Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health says not...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Garden Club presents annual holiday bazaar
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Garden Club held its annual Holiday Bazaar at the Shops at Stonefield Wednesday, December 7. The event hosted vendors that sold a variety of items, with 100% of the proceeds from the bazaar going to Charlottesville-area charities. “It really is what the holidays...
NBC 29 News
Belmont Bridge traffic shift coming Dec. 15
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge next week. On December 15th, cars and pedestrians will be switching from the old western half of the bridge to the new eastern half. “The other big news is that we are finally complete with the extension of...
