CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first ever UVA Football Career Day hosted more than 40 businesses, putting a spotlight on careers off the gridiron. “All through their four or five years, [these players] have created resumes, they have LinkedIn accounts, they are looking for full time opportunities. A number of them want to go to the NFL, but they all recognize that you know, at some point you’re going to have to work,” Director of Career Networking at the Virginia Football Alumni Club Doug Duenkel said. “They’re a team oriented, they’re leaders, they know how to work in time management crunches, about the best kind of employee you can get, so we’re really excited.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO