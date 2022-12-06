Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Reichel Makes Season Debut as Devils Shutout Blackhawks, 3-0
Chicago's loss to league leading New Jersey caps off a three-game road series. In the finale of the team's three-game-road series, the Blackhawks lost 3-0 to the Devils who sit atop the league standings. Shutout Again. The loss tonight marks the second consecutive shutout loss for the Blackhawks following Sunday's...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Reichel, Mitchell, Toews, Söderblom
Even if the sole reason that the Chicago Blackhawks are infusing more youth into their approach of late is out of necessity for filling voids within their lineup, that it’s happening more often deserves recognition. As onlookers have preached for some time, offering such opportunities to this team’s next generation is essential. Especially if the rebuilding franchise expects to make good on its commitment to foster development.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Islanders
BLUES The St. Louis Blues looked like they were going to put their recent struggles behind them, scoring three goals in the second period to take the lead at Madison Square Garden. A couple of tough plays is all it took, however, for the Rangers to get back in the game and give the Blues their fourth straight loss.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ PIT - 10:14 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Pittsburgh. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Sidney Crosby's goal. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Marner extends point streak to 20 in Maple Leafs win against Stars. Murray makes...
NHL
Canadiens score twice in seven seconds, defeat Kraken
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal, but the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in seven seconds in the second period in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored in the first...
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets New Year’s Eve Start Time Bumped Up
It’ll be a matinee tilt for the Hawks to close out 2022.
NHL
LA Kings @ Ottawa Senators: How to Watch
Kings kick off a six-game road trip beginning in Canada's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators:. Where: Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, Ontario) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Senators: 10 -...
NHL
LA Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario) Maple Leafs: 16 - 5 - 6 (38 pts) Kings: 14 - 10 - 4 (32 pts) Kings Notes:. Phillip Danault is set to appear in his 500th NHL game, becoming...
The Hockey Writers
Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. WILD
FLAMES (12-9-3) vs. WILD (13-9-2) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (19) Goals - Kadri, Elias Lindholm (9) Wild:. Points - Kirill Kaprizov (32) Goals - Kaprizov...
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein recaps the week that was taking you behind the scenes of the New Jersey Devils. It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-0 Win vs. Blackhawks
After grinding out a win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the New Jersey Devils looked more like themselves yesterday. Facing a Chicago Blackhawks team sans Jonathan Toews, who was out of the lineup due to illness, the Devils rolled to a 3-0 shutout win. The victory moved them to 18-1-1 in their last 20 games ahead of a divisional showdown against the New York Islanders on Friday evening. Here are five takeaways from yesterday’s contest.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Unlucky Seven
Kraken fall behind 3-1 in seven seconds of the middle period, never recovering and losing 4-2 to visiting Original Six franchise Montreal. Shane Wright scores first NHL goal. On a night when 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright scored his first-ever NHL goal, the Kraken couldn't follow through with a win to cap the moment. One night after blowing a four-goal lead and ultimately the game in Vancouver, the Montreal Canadiens protected a three-goal lead built up late second period for a 4-2 victory.
NHL
Fitzhugh talks Kraken, radio play-by-play job in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Seattle Kraken radio play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh. Everett Fitzhugh is finally comfortable. In his second season as...
NHL
Dowd's late goal helps Capitals cool off Oilers
Skinner makes 47 saves, Draisaitl goal streak ends for Edmonton. Nic Dowd found the back of the net in the 3rd period to send the Capitals past the Oilers, 3-2 Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal at 7:13 of the third period, and the Washington Capitals held on for a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday.
NHL
MTL@SEA: What you need to know
SEATTLE - The Canadiens are looking to close out their four-game road trip on a high note as they get set to take on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. This will be the Habs' second game...
NHL
Mailbag: Devils as Patrick Kane trade destination; Ducks' biggest issue
Here is the Dec. 7 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. The recent rumors of the New Jersey Devils being in the Patrick Kane sweepstakes, what is the possibility of that happening? What would the Devils have to give up to make the cap money work? Or, if they don't get Kane, would they go for another player or just wait on Ondrej Palat? -- @NylnLvr84.
NHL
Connor, Scheifele help Jets top Panthers in Maurice's return to Winnipeg
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. It was Panthers coach Paul Maurice's first game back in Winnipeg since he resigned as Jets coach on Dec. 17, 2021. Maurice was 315-223-62 in 600 games over nine seasons. He and former Winnipeg assistant Jamie Kompon, now an assistant with Florida, received a standing ovation during a video tribute in the first period.
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty on Back Injury: ‘I'm Feeling Ready to Go'
Hawks' Lafferty on back injury: 'I'm feeling ready to go' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have been hit with the injury bug this season, but they're slowly starting to get some bodies back. After missing the last six games with a back injury, Sam Lafferty rejoined the team for practice on Thursday and feels "back to normal."
