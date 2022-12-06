Read full article on original website
Shania Twain's creative lyric swap left Ryan Reynolds in stitches at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The singer, 57, received the Music Icon award and performed a lengthy medley of some of her biggest hits during the show. At one point during her performance, she sang "That Don't Impress Me Much" and switched the lyrics up a bit.
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Harry Styles and Shania Twain shared the stage at Coachella in April and the country singer said she would like to collaborate with the former One Direction member on some music in the future. During Styles' Coachella set, Twain joined him on stage and the two sang a duet of...
Watch: Shania Twain's UNFORGETTABLE Performance at 2022 PCAs. Man, Ryan Reynolds will never forget this moment. Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 to perform a medley of her iconic hits before accepting The Music Icon Award. During her performance of "That Don't Impress Me Much," the singer switched up her famous Brad Pitt lyric by replacing his name with Reynolds', who received The People's Icon Award that evening.
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Nepotism in Hollywood has been a hot topic as of late. Lily-Rose Depp was recently called out after her “nepo baby” comments, claiming that she has to work just as hard as anyone without celebrity parents. Lourdes Leon, AKA Madonna’s daughter, seems to be on the opposite side of the nepotism spectrum. “I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” Leon said in her latest interview with The Cut. “And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” she emphasized. This is a far departure from the comments of Rose...
Something sweet! Andrew Walker has been making Hallmark Channel fans swoon for a decade — his first movie with the network was in 2012 — and he has no plans of slowing down. The 43-year-old actor has been turning heads since his debut in A Bride for Christmas. Walker has since appeared in more than […]
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
