Attempted armed robbery at this Warner Robins restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One person died and a second person was injured after an armed robbery Monday night at a Warner Robins restaurant.

Around 9:44 p.m. Monday, city police responded to an armed robbery at American Philly N Wings, 1307 Watson Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the business owner and witnesses.

According to a release from the police department , the offender pistol whipped the victim during the attempted robbery. The victim then produced his own firearm and shots were fired.

The offender then fled the restaurant on foot and was found by responding officers nearby on Vernon Drive.

The offender had gunshot wounds and was taken to Houston Medical Center, where he later died.

The Warner Robins Police Department said the victim had minor injuries, but did not require hospitalization.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released the offender’s name at this time.