Warner Robins, GA

Attempted armed robbery at this Warner Robins restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By Hannah Jones
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

One person died and a second person was injured after an armed robbery Monday night at a Warner Robins restaurant.

Around 9:44 p.m. Monday, city police responded to an armed robbery at American Philly N Wings, 1307 Watson Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the business owner and witnesses.

According to a release from the police department , the offender pistol whipped the victim during the attempted robbery. The victim then produced his own firearm and shots were fired.

The offender then fled the restaurant on foot and was found by responding officers nearby on Vernon Drive.

The offender had gunshot wounds and was taken to Houston Medical Center, where he later died.

The Warner Robins Police Department said the victim had minor injuries, but did not require hospitalization.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released the offender’s name at this time.

Comments / 11

TI9619 TI9619
3d ago

no need to charge the person working. they were defending themselves. offender got what they deserved.

Reply
5
 

The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

