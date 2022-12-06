ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Erosion from hurricane reveals 80-foot mysterious structure on Florida beach

By Olivia Land
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5mYp_0jZBOSi000

Hurricane erosion has exposed a large, mysterious structure under the sand of an idyllic Florida beach, leaving residents and local officials baffled over what it is.

The spiky 80-foot wooden structure emerged from the sand in the Daytona Beach Shores section of Volusia County after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole pummeled the area, WKMG reported .

An archaeologist is set to examine the find Tuesday and hopefully shed light on its origins and purpose, county spokesman Kevin Captain told CBS News .

Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs told WKMG that it was the first time she had seen the object over the course of her career.

“This erosion is unprecedented at this point. We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” she explained. “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years, and that’s the first time I’ve seen it exposed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loMVN_0jZBOSi000
The 80-foot object emerged after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole this fall.
Volusia Beach Safety
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jK6zQ_0jZBOSi000
An archaeologist is set to examine the scene Tuesday.
Volusia Beach Safety

The county did not immediately return The Post’s request for a comment Tuesday.

The Volusia County mystery is the latest evidence of the extensive erosion wrought by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 on Sept. 28. It was followed just over a month later by Hurricane Nicole, which made impact as a Category 1 on Nov. 10.

A rare late-season hurricane, Nicole weakened to a tropical storm after wrecking havoc on the Florida peninsula. The storm surge alone caused several homes to collapse, while widespread flooding and winds resulted in at least five deaths.

Comments / 1

