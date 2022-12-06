Read full article on original website
Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash west of Wausau
A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon. At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street. The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.
Fox11online.com
Investigation into Hobart-Lawrence officer's accidental gun discharge continues
HOBART, Wis. (WLUK) -- Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding a traffic stop where a Hobart-Lawrence police officer accidently shot himself. The officer, a seven-year veteran of the force, remains hospitalized after Wednesday's incident. As the 36-year-old officer who accidently shot himself recovers, a 30-year-old Hobart man remains...
cwbradio.com
Two People Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant in Wood County Have Charges Against Them Dropped
Two people arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County had the charges against them dropped. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
YAHOO!
Appleton man charged with driving without a license in Amherst Junction fatal crash
STEVENS POINT − A 30-year-old Appleton man is facing a felony charge after the pickup he was driving crashed Nov. 18, killing one passenger. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with driving without a license causing death. Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell set a $5,000 cash bail for Crus-Zelaya during a Nov. 21 court appearance. His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in custody after WIS 29 incident, officer at hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wound
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department confirms that one officer sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an accidental discharge. Detective Dan Van Lanen spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon about the incident on Wisconsin Highway 29, which closed down all eastbound lanes. Van Lanen says...
wapl.com
Shawano murder suspect heading to trial
SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano murder suspect is heading to trial. A Shawano County Judge finds there is enough evidence to try Michael Ingold on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Ingold allegedly strangled his girlfriend in their home back in June. He will enter a plea to the charge...
One person dead after vehicle crash in Waupaca
A person died after police said the driver was thrown from a vehicle in a crash that happened in Waupaca.
wwisradio.com
Arrest Made in Decades Old Appleton Murder
(Appleton, WI) — There’s finally a suspect in custody in an Appleton murder from 1988. Prosecutors yesterday announced charges against Gene Meyer. He’s been living in Washington state for years, but used to live in Valders, Wisconsin. Investigators connected him to the 1988 murder and sexual assault of Betty Rolf through DNA evidence.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas
ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
wtaq.com
Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities identify victim from fatal Outagamie County duplex fire
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Outagamie County have identified the man who died in a Grand Chute duplex fire on Sunday, November 27. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Torrence (Torre) R. Morgan, who lived at the residence. The family’s German Shepard was found and removed by firefighters during the fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged Green Bay girl’s shooting death bound over for trial
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl has been bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, appeared in Brown County Court Friday for a preliminary hearing. Leavy-Carter was arrested after the shooting of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley in an apartment on...
Fox11online.com
One person killed in fiery I-41 crash in Outagamie County
(WLUK) -- A person died in a fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County Monday, Wisconsin State Patrol confirms. The single vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of the Weigh Station near County Highway U. Sgt. Erik Heinz says it appears the vehicle...
Fox11online.com
Lake Winnebago drug unit seizes 54,000 pills of fentanyl, largest in unit's history
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Lake Winnebago drug unit has recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in its history. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group's Drug Unit as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration seized approximately 54,000 pills of suspected fentanyl Wednesday. This is roughly 12 pounds of fentanyl, worth at least $500,000.
Fox11online.com
Child tells Oshkosh police strange man offered candy and a puppy
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating after a child was reportedly approached by a strange man, promising candy and a puppy. The suspicious incident happened around noon Thursday in the 1000 block of N. Washburn Street. Police say a child, whose age was not released, had been in a...
Fox11online.com
Wild deer in Shawano County tests positive for CWD
TOWN OF GERMANIA (WLUK) -- A wild deer shot in Shawano County during the bowhunting season has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the 4-to-5-year-old buck was shot in the town of Germania. That is in the southwestern corner of the county, west of Tigerton and south of Wittenberg.
fox9.com
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years
(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
