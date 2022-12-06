Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 05:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-11 02:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. A High Surf Warning indicates that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in life-threatening conditions. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM AST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 15 feet. Beach erosion and isolated coastal flooding is expected. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to northeastern PR. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, through 2 AM AST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least 2 AM AST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least 8 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Coastal flooding and beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters of the islands. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern beaches of Puerto Rico. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 15 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: 1.68 feet for San Juan at 10:56 AM AST today and 1.62 feet at 11:36 AM AST tomorrow.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 02:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous, life-threatening rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...Beaches of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie, and Martin counties. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Entering the surf is highly discouraged! If you must dip your toes in the Atlantic Ocean, please do not go in above your ankles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large, powerful swells over the open Atlantic will continue to propagate to the coast and produce a HIGH risk of life threatening rip currents. In addition, there is significant wave energy that will produce runup to the dune line in many locations around the time of high tide which will occur around 9 am and again around 9 pm.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal St. Lucie, Coastal Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Lake County Dense Fog Developing Across Portions of East Central Florida, Including Metro Orlando At 345 AM, surface observations, satellite imagery, and traffic cameras showed fog developing over Lake, Volusia, Seminole, Orange, Osceola counties. The fog was reducing visibilities to one half to one quarter mile in some areas. Through sunrise, the fog could expand into Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Okeechobee counties. If dense fog reducing visibility to one quarter mile or less becomes widespread, then a Dense Fog Advisory will be needed. The fog is expected to dissipate between 8 and 9 AM. Persons out driving this morning should prepare to encounter rapid lowering of visibilities in fog. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 02:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
