Piers Morgan has questioned Elton John‘s post that announced he was quitting Twitter.The broadcaster responded to the musician’s decision to leave the social media site following the takeover of Elon Musk in October.Explaining his reasoning, the “Rocketman” singer wrote on Friday (9 December): “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”In response, Morgan questioned whether John had even sent the...

23 MINUTES AGO