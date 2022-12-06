WTAMU officials increase reward for info on statue vandalism

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Tuesday that the reward has been increased for information surrounding the recent vandalism to a sculpture on the university’s Canyon campus.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the university reported on Nov. 30 that the newly installed statue of Robert Frost in front of the university’s Cornette Library was vandalized in late October. Officials said the leg was broken off of the statue’s writing desk and found by university landscapers at another location on the campus.

According to a news release, a reward of $1,000 is now available for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for damage to the sculpture. This follows an additional donation by the Cornette Family, the family to which the statue was dedicated.

“Members of our family traveled from as far as Washington, D.C.; Iowa; and other areas of the country to attend the dedication of this sculpture and honor my grandparents,” Betsy Cornette, the disaster program manager for the Panhandle Plains chapter of the American Red Cross in Amarillo, said in the release. “This news was very upsetting for our family, and if we can develop any leads towards stopping any further incidents like this, we are happy to do so.”

Officials said the sculpture will soon be repaired and cameras will be installed around the library to “provide added security for the sculpture and others that may be added to the courtyard in the future,” according to the release.

“We’re hoping anyone who saw the vandalism or have heard who might have perpetrated it will come forward,” said UPD Assistant Chief Robert Byrd. “It’s such a senseless, stupid act; that’s the disappointing aspect.”

Officials said tips can be reported to 806-651-2300 or to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website.