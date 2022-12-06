ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman sought in man’s slaying in Huntington Beach neighborhood

By Tony Kurzweil
 3 days ago

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a man in a Huntington Beach neighborhood before fleeing the scene Monday night.

Police responded to a possible shots fired call in the 5200 block of Tasman Drive around 8 p.m., according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene.

The unidentified shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department said.

The gunman remained at large Tuesday morning. No description of the suspect or any vehicle that may have been involved in the incident were provided.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation but authorities said they believe that this was an isolated incident and there was not a threat to the public.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact the police department at 714-375-5066. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

