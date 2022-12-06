AARP Maine is fighting to keep electricity costs fair and reasonable. CMP and Versant don’t control the supply side of your bill. The Standard Offer is purchased in the wholesale market by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and that price is passed on through your CMP and Versant bill without any profit or mark-up to CMP or Versant. Those rates have exploded in the past year and will increase again on January 1, 2023.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO