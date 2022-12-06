ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Health experts: Wear masks to curb 'tripledemic,' not just COVID-19

Health experts are urging the public to mask up in crowded spaces to curb the spread of flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus during the holiday season. "We had a really good reason to wear a mask with COVID-19, and now we have even more of a reason. It's a three-fer — you get protection from flu, RSV and certainly from COVID-19," Eric Topol, MD, founder and director of Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego, told The Washington Post in a Dec. 7 report.
beckershospitalreview.com

Last week alone, 26,000 flu patients were hospitalized: 8 FluView notes

Nearly 26,000 lab-confirmed flu patients were admitted to hospitals for the week ending Dec. 3, up from the nearly 20,000 that were admitted the week prior. The worst influenza outbreak in nearly a decade is a key factor that has pushed the nation's hospital bed use rate to 80 percent, the highest it has been since the height of the omicron surge in January.
HAWAII STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 rebound 'uncommon' after antivirals, researchers say

Among more than 12,000 COVID-19 patients treated with antivirals in Hong Kong, the incidence of viral rebound was very low, according to a study published Dec. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong analyzed the outcomes of 12,629 adult COVID-19 patients hospitalized between Jan....
beckershospitalreview.com

OTC flu, cold meds in short supply nationwide

High demand for over-the-counter flu and cold medications such as children's Tylenol, cough syrup and Motrin are leading to nationwide shortages, CBS affiliate WFMY reported Dec. 7. Unlike other drug shortages, these come as a result of demand spiking early due to respiratory syncytial virus, flu and COVID-19, Dave Wuest,...
NEVADA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Long COVID's toll on retirement planning

Americans living with long COVID-19 have not only experienced the health effects related to the condition, but also significant effects to their finances, medical expenses and jobs, CNBC reported Dec. 8. People with long COVID-19 can experience symptoms that last weeks, months or longer. Some experience waves of symptoms while...
beckershospitalreview.com

Ohio measles outbreak reaches partially vaccinated kids: 4 updates

At least three partially vaccinated children in Central Ohio have contracted measles, marking the first cases in the region's outbreak that have not been among unvaccinated children. Fifty nine cases had been confirmed as of Dec. 7, according to a dashboard run by the health department in Columbus. All but...
COLUMBUS, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

New York hospital turns away patients for 3rd time in a few weeks

Gloversville, N.Y.-based Nathan Littauer Hospital was forced to turn away patients for the third time in less than a month amid a surge in seasonal infections such as influenza and an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to a Daily Gazette report Dec. 9. The hospital — the only one in...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

8 updates from president of hospital where nurse called 911

Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center has consistently made headlines after a nurse called fire crews to help work its overcrowded, understaffed emergency department in October. The hospital has faced pushback since, including zero applicants for emergency department roles and a potential accreditation delay. Chad Melton, the hospital's president, shared...
SILVERDALE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy