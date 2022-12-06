Read full article on original website
Wanda Martinez
July 22, 1966 - December 7, 2022. Wanda Martinez, age 56, of Tabor City, NC passed on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in McLeod Loris Hospital, Loris, SC. Viewing will be Monday, December 12, 2022 from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. in the Westside Funeral Home Chapel.
Horace "Hodge" Wade Nance
January 15, 1942 ~ December 7, 2022 (age 80) Horace Wade “Hodge” Nance, age 80, of Clarkton, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home. Hodge, as he was lovingly known, was born on January 15, 1942, in Columbus County, son of the late Archie Leo Nance and Eunice Wooten Nance. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Renee Henson; brothers, James Michael Nance, Leo L. Nance, and Alvin Wayne Nance.
De'Ron Dayisura Bellamy
June 1, 1998 ~ December 4, 2022 (age 24) De’Ron Dayisura Bellamy, 24, of 4134 Horseshoe Road, Little River, SC, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Myrtle Beach, SC. The funeral will be 12:00 PM Saturday, December 10, at Brunswick-Waccamaw Baptist Headquarters, 600 Pinelog Road, Whiteville, NC, by Rev. James L. Smith. Burial will be in the Campground Cemetery.
James Devon Savage
August 16, 1977 ~ December 7, 2022 (age 45) James Devon Savage, 45, of 169 Graham Street, Fair Bluff, NC, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. Viewing will be at Peoples Funeral Chapel in Whiteville Monday, December 12, from 4:00 to 6:00...
Leon Thompson
December 26, 1936 ~ December 8, 2022 (age 85) Leon Thompson, age 85, of Whiteville passed away on Dec. 8, 2022. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Patti W. Fisher
July 16, 1937 ~ December 8, 2022 (age 85) Patricia "Patti" Williams Fisher 85, of Whiteville passed on December 8, 2022. She was born July 16, 1937 in Columbus County the daughter of the late Clyde Rudolph Williams and Amanda Carsie Green Williams. Patti retired from SCC after 31 years....
Lola Jeanette (Aydell) Godwin
January 5, 1940 ~ December 2, 2022 (age 82) Lola Jeanette Godwin, 82, of Whiteville passed on December 2, 2022 at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Angel House. She was born in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Richard Andrew Aydell Sr. and Bertha Carolina Ward Aydell. She is survived...
The Good News for Dec. 9
The Christmas season is really winding up in our area. There's something for everyone going on in the next few days. Abundant Life Assembly of God will host a turkey shoot on the next two Friday and Saturday nights. The event will be on Dec. 9-10, and Dec. 16-17, from 7 - 10 p.m. There will be concessions, ladies and kids rounds, and more. The church is at 5384 James B. White Highway South in Whiteville.
Foul Smell Not Sewer, City Says
The foul smell drawing complaints in the Maultsby Street area of Whiteville is not a sewer problem. “The city of Whiteville has no problems with the wastewater system that are causing the smell,” said Hal Lowder, director of Whiteville Emergency Services. The smell is instead coming from a quantity...
Candy Customer Caught
The disgruntled candy customer who fired multiple shots into the Riegelwood Scotchman is in jail under $125,000 secured bond. Michael Jerome Cherry Jr., 44, was charged Wednesday with discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and simple assault. His address was listed as 100 Canal Rd., Riegelwood, on jail reports.
State Board Dismisses Norton Complaint Against Greene
One of the two complaints against Sheriff Elect Jody Greene has been dismissed. Calvin Norton and Herman Lewis filed appeals against last week’s decision by the Columbus Board of Elections. Norton’s protest stated that Greene was disqualified from office, since the petition against Greene in October was dismissed. Both complaints were voted down, 2-1, by the Columbus BOE. Two members of the local board abstained from voting. “The protest contends that the preliminary court order suspending Mr. Greene from office has the effect of an order disqualifying him from holding office,’ SBOE Attorney Paul Cox wrote in the denial of the appeal. “The District Attorney (Jon David) filed a voluntary dismissal after the resignation.” That dismissal is the only court action taken against Greene, Cox notes.
Happy Birthday Darrell
Wishing WTXY Kool 103.9 FM and Columbus County News' own Darrell Jackson a very happy birthday today. We would be lost without our producer.
