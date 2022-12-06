ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Cover up your crime to enjoy a free bloomin onion from Outback

By Jessie House
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Netflix and Outback Steakhouse are partnering up for the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The common theme of onions will be celebrated providing the chance for customers to get a free blooming onion.

Outback and Netflix are giving customers and mystery lovers the chance to immerse themselves into the Glass Onion by “murdering” an onion and “destroying the evidence.” To claim your onion, upload you “destroying the evidence” in a creative way here and Outback will send you a code. Inspirations for how to get rid of the evidence include, shredding the Outback receipt in a woodchipper, burying it underground, or feeding it to hungry piranhas.

Take a chance on these unassuming restaurants

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix, December 23. The film follows Detective Benoit Blanc played by Daniel Craig in yet another mystery this time in Greece. The star-studded cast features, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Local Outback Restaurants

  • 145 Wolf Road, Colonie
  • 610 Old Route 146, Clifton Park
