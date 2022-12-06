As all BCPS students know, schools were closed on November 8th for Election Day. Social media was flooded with ads and celebrities encouraging voters to use their voice and vote for their preferred candidate in the Midterm elections. Here in Maryland, the lingering question was who would be our new Governor? Larry Hogan was Maryland’s Governor who served for two full terms. Hogan did not endorse a candidate but was strongly against Republican candidate Dan Cox, referring to him as mentally unstable. Dan’s campaign trail was based on following the Constitution and helping Maryland to the best of his abilities. The Democratic candidate for Governor was Wes Moore, who based his campaign on equal opportunities and reducing childhood poverty. Wes Moore ended up winning the election, making him the third black Governor of Maryland.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO