Nottingham MD
MSDE releases preliminary statewide spring 2022 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program assessment data
BALTIMORE, MD—This week, the Maryland State Department of Education released preliminary statewide English Language Arts (ELA), and Mathematics 2021-2022 school year assessment results, the first year of the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) assessments. Preliminary statewide ELA results signify a return to pre-pandemic proficiency for several grade levels. While mathematics results demonstrate increasing proficiency in comparison to the 2021 Early Fall Assessment, proficiency remains below pre-pandemic performance outcomes.
Five Conservative School Board Candidates Lose Their Races After Late Mail-In Ballot Counting
Late mail-in ballot counting overturned the projected victory of five socially conservative school board candidates in Maryland, the Capital News Service reports for Maryland Matters. Capital News Service identified 41 school board candidates as socially conservative based on their responses to a survey. Though 25 of those candidates were expected to win following the November election, only 20 are now ahead in their races.
Maryland state lawmakers representing Baltimore City and surrounding counties
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY. Sen. James C Rosapepe (D): (410) 841-3141, (301) 858-3141, jim.rosapepe@senate.state.md.us. Del. Benjamin S. Barnes (D): (410) 841-3046, (301) 858-3046, ben.barnes@house.state.md.us. Del. Mary A. Lehman (D): (410) 841-3114, (301) 858-3114, mary.lehman@house.state.md.us. Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D): (410) 841-3502, (301) 858-3502, joseline.pena.melnyk@house.state.md.us. District 30. Sen....
As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. As Maryland Republicans prepare to gather at the Maryland Live! Casino Saturday to elect a new slate of leaders following a calamitous election cycle, one GOP consultant is pushing an idea to help build the party from the ground up.
Maryland county executives take oaths of office, not without some controversy
BEL AIR, Md. — Monday marked the start of new terms for many elected officials across Maryland. For many county executives in the region, it was the beginning of a second term. That's true for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Anne Arundel County...
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Wes Moore Elected Governor of Maryland
As all BCPS students know, schools were closed on November 8th for Election Day. Social media was flooded with ads and celebrities encouraging voters to use their voice and vote for their preferred candidate in the Midterm elections. Here in Maryland, the lingering question was who would be our new Governor? Larry Hogan was Maryland’s Governor who served for two full terms. Hogan did not endorse a candidate but was strongly against Republican candidate Dan Cox, referring to him as mentally unstable. Dan’s campaign trail was based on following the Constitution and helping Maryland to the best of his abilities. The Democratic candidate for Governor was Wes Moore, who based his campaign on equal opportunities and reducing childhood poverty. Wes Moore ended up winning the election, making him the third black Governor of Maryland.
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Eleven Maryland defendants facing federal charges relating to unemployment fraud scheme with more than $1.6 million in losses
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance fraud scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and...
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation
Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
DC approves making buses free, but what happens next?
WASHINGTON — Riding Metro buses is about to get a bit more efficient --and affordable --after a unanimous vote by the DC Council Tuesday. The road to free bus rides in D.C. was officially passed with a 13-0 vote by councilmembers, meaning by summer 2023, all buses in the District will be free for residents and visitors.
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
Changes to the Maryland Drivers Test
The Maryland Vehicle Administration (MVA) announced changes to the drivers test impacting novice drivers hoping to earn licenses effective June 6, 2022. In response to COVID-19, the MVA modified the driver’s skills test in June 2020. New drivers needed to follow social distancing requirements for health and safety, so tests were conducted on a closed course with the licensing agent instructing outside of the car.
Dam removal yields an eel bonanza on Maryland's Patapsco River
Four years after Maryland blew up Bloede Dam on the Patapsco River, biologists are still waiting for river herring and American shad to take advantage new access to upstream reaches. Removal of the derelict hydroelectric facility had short-circuited their upriver spawning runs for more than a century. American eels, though,...
Safety concerns after Suitland High School shooting
One day after a 14-year-old freshman was shot on campus. Nathan Baca was there as school let out - talking to parents about what safety.
UPDATED: Maryland High School Placed On Lockdown After Reported Shooting
Suitland High School in Maryland is on lockdown after a shooting was reported on school grounds, police said.The shooting happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, though no information about a possible gunman or victims was immediately released by school officials or police investigat…
Almanac predicts Maryland winter forecast as snowy and cold. Do climatologists agree?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a colder, snowier winter than normal in the Atlantic Corridor region, which includes parts of Maryland. Last year, the almanac predicted similar temperature and snow levels, and the year before had predicted higher temperatures and precipitation. Did previous winter seasons in Maryland match...
Raising Cane’s Sets Opening Date for First D.C. Metro Area Location
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s has announced that the restaurant will officially open on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Polar Plunge: Arctic chill to sweep into DC by mid-December
While the work week is ending with seasonal temperatures, heaters will soon be working overtime across the Washington metro area. If you think the month has been off to a mild start, you are right. The average temperature at Reagan National Airport so far this month is 1.6 degrees above average. The warmest day was Dec. 3, topping out at 62 degrees.
