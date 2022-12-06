Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
CHS 'rapidly reducing contract labor': CEO, CFO insights ahead of 2023
Community Health Systems posted a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter — down from a net gain of $111 million in the same period last year -– amid high labor costs and as demand for non-COVID-19 care services returned more slowly than projected, but it is seeing significant reductions in its temporary staffing costs, according to company executives.
beckershospitalreview.com
Duke Health credit rating downgraded amid integration and macro concerns
Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System was downgraded to an "AA-" credit rating amid concern over its planned integration of the Private Diagnostic Clinic, a for-profit medical group with over 1,800 physicians, Fitch Ratings said Dec. 8. The rating, declining from "AA," applies both to specific bonds the group holds...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare must innovate to attract and retain workforce, AHA says in new report
The U.S. nursing workforce lost more than 100,000 people between 2019 and 2022, its largest decline in 40 years, and the American Hospital Association wants to do something about that to ensure healthcare systems can retain workers, a new report said. The challenge remains writ large as there is a...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Career cushioning' replaces 'quiet quitting' in a more uncertain job market
While the trend of "quiet quitting" gained traction on social media earlier this year, there is another workforce trend being discussed recently: "career cushioning," according to Bloomberg News. The trend refers to employees looking for "plan B" jobs and taking actions like networking and job board scanning to prepare for...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hiring tactics helping health systems beat the staffing crisis
Hospitals and health systems are getting creative with hiring tactics as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry — because when finances are tight, $30,000 bonuses are not in the budget for everyone. Here are five unique ways health systems are beating the staffing crisis:. 1. The "gig" approach:...
beckershospitalreview.com
How marrying clinical asset management and cybersecurity strategies can improve healthcare providers' capital planning
Health systems' capital planning strategies focus primarily on finances but should extend to clinical assets and the cyberthreats they are exposed to, as those elements have a large impact on clinical operations, regulatory compliance and financial risk. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, in a session sponsored by...
beckershospitalreview.com
Trinity Health issues $50M in bonds to finance new and existing projects
Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, one of the largest nonprofit hospital groups in the country, is issuing $50 million of new bonds both to finance new projects and to help refinance existing ones. The transaction, dated Dec. 7, has an initial interest rate of 3.62 percent and the bond will mature...
beckershospitalreview.com
The startups hospital, health system VC arms are investing in
Hospital and health system venture capital arms help provide financial investment and resources to startups. If successful, these companies have the potential to generate additional revenue for the health system. Here are five moves from health system VC arms Becker's has covered since Nov. 14:. Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Long COVID's toll on retirement planning
Americans living with long COVID-19 have not only experienced the health effects related to the condition, but also significant effects to their finances, medical expenses and jobs, CNBC reported Dec. 8. People with long COVID-19 can experience symptoms that last weeks, months or longer. Some experience waves of symptoms while...
beckershospitalreview.com
Most health IT leaders taking on more responsibility but lack resources: Report
The vast majority of health IT leaders say the job is significantly different than it was five years ago and they have taken on more responsibilities as a result, according to a survey of 224 hospital and health system executives by payment software company Flywire. Here are eight things to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri hospital seeks 'deeper affiliation' with health system amid $2M loss for 2022
The Hermann (Mo.) Area District Hospital is seeking a "deeper affiliation" with Mercy Health or another provider as it projects to lose $2 million in 2022, The Washington Missourian reported Dec. 8. Matt Siebert, the 24-bed hospital's assistant administrator, told the outlet that most rural hospitals are "looking for economies...
beckershospitalreview.com
An acquisition and a new leader: R1 RCM's 2022
From announcing a new CEO and president to completing its acquisition of Cloudmed, here are five headlines about R1 RCM from 2022. 1. R1 RCM completed its acquisition of Atlanta-based healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed on June 21. R1 RCM announced in January it planned to acquire Cloudmed in an all-stock deal worth about $4.1 billion. Cloudmed works with more than 400 of the largest health systems in the U.S. and recovers more than $1.5 billion in underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients each year.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic Ventures helps launch virtual fertility startup with $5.4M funding round
Mayo Clinic Ventures is among the investors in a $5.4 million funding round launching virtual fertility startup Turtle Health into eight states, a company spokesperson emailed Becker's. The startup provides at-home fertility tests and recently partnered with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, whose in vitro fertilization specialists are offering Turtle Health's...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart's research institute aims to solve the diversity gap in clinical trials
Walmart looks to overhaul healthcare's research system with its new Healthcare Research Institute, Politico reported Dec. 7. John Wigneswaran, MD, chief medical officer of Walmart, told Politico it wants to be a part of the solution that gives older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations a chance to be included in clinical research.
beckershospitalreview.com
OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Ventures back $15M financing round for AI-powered heart health platform
OSF Ventures, the venture capital arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and UnityPoint Ventures, the venture arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15.1 million series A financing round for Cardiosense, a digital health company working to detect heart disease earlier. Next year, the company will...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top cloud companies used by health IT vendors
Health IT vendors — like their hospital and health system counterparts — are increasingly moving their data to the cloud, often working with Big Tech companies. Here are the top public cloud providers used by health IT vendors, according to a Dec. 8 KLAS Research report that surveyed 44 companies:
beckershospitalreview.com
Highest paid specialties for PAs
Year over year, median total cash compensation for physician assistants and nurse practitioners climbed by 4.5 percent, according to a survey released Dec. 7 by consulting firm SullivanCotter. The "2022 Advanced Practice Provider Compensation and Productivity Survey" examines advanced practice provider median total cash compensation, which includes base pay plus...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since Nov. 23:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Members of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses approved a new contract with Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn., that resolves a nearly year-long labor dispute. The contract addresses recruitment and retention concerns and includes significant economic investments in staff, according to the union. Union members approved the agreement Dec. 2, about two months after a late September strike.
beckershospitalreview.com
Emotional situations with patients, money: 8 physician survey findings
Half of physicians would refuse to see patients who won't wear a mask or social distance, according to a Medscape report focused on ethically challenging scenarios. For the report, "Right or Wrong in Medicine: Emotional Situations with Patients or Money," Medscape surveyed 4,151 U.S. physicians across 29 specialties. Data were collected from online surveys between April 20 and July 18.
beckershospitalreview.com
Are workers winning the wage war?
In the fight to attract talent, companies began offering pay hikes to stand out from their competitors. That trend appears to be continuing even as the labor demand softens, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 4. Annual growth in hourly earnings rose from 4.9 percent in October to 5.1 percent...
Comments / 0