New Match Revealed for WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre is now officil for WWE NXT Deadline. Dawn made her main NXT brand debut on November 15 by attacking Fyre during her Last Woman Standing with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. The two have feuded since then. Tonight’s Deadline go-home show saw Dawn defeat Thea Hail, but Fyre attacked her after the match. WWE then confirmed Dawn vs. Fyre for Deadline.
Backstage Updates on WWE’s Return to India, Wrestlers Reportedly Excited for the Event
As noted before, WWE will run their first live event in India since December 2017 on Wednesday, January 2023. The event was rumored for Hyderabad, India. In an update, PWInsider reports that the show will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The venue seats 5,000 people and has been open since 2002.
Sasha Banks Files To Trademark Her Real Name
Sasha Banks, who has not appeared for WWE since May 2022 after walking out alongside Naomi due to creative differences, applied to trademark “Mercedes Varnado” under her real name on December 1st with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing was made through Michael E....
MJF Applies For “Reign Of Terror” Trademark
AEW World Champion MJF applied to trademark the term “Reign Of Terror” on December 1st with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing was made through Michael E. Dockins, who helped wrestlers secure their trademarks. The filing for the trademark notes that it is for the following,
WWE’s Naomi and AEW’s Jade Cargill Celebrate Their New Friendship After NBA Game
WWE’s Naomi and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have formed a friendship. Naomi and Cargill spent some time together at last night’s NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Both women celebrated the new friendship on social media, which led to a few viral posts seen below.
Shane Taylor Is Prepared To Reintroduce Himself At ROH Final Battle: “This Is My Jay-Z Moment”
Former Ring of Honor Television champion Shane Taylor recently joined the Knockouts and 3 Counts program to hype up this weekend’s Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Baddest Man On The Planet will be teaming up with JD Griffey to battle Swerve In Your Glory, a match that Taylor is calling his Jay-Z moment. Highlights from the interview are below.
New Details Revealed on the Format of the AEW Fight Forever Video Game
Evil Uno has revealed new details on the AEW Fight Forever video game. Uno has worked closely on the game, and he recently told Fightful Select that he’s under the impression that Fight Forever will be a single-release, which will constantly evolve over time. This has been rumored and speculated on in the past.
WWE Looking To Hire A New Producer
WWE revealed that they are looking for a new producer via its official careers Twitter account. WWE specifically states that they are searching for someone who can edit video packages and sizzle reels in addition to producing them. The company also expects that whoever takes on this position will be...
Ric Flair Says Seth Rollins Is Mad At Him Because Of His Trademark Battle With Becky Lynch
The legendary Ric Flair recently joined Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Nature Boy discussing why he thinks WWE superstar Seth Rollins is angry with him. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Why he thinks Seth Rollins is mad at...
New Name Set for the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Axiom is headed to WWE NXT Deadline to compete in the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT opened up with a Wild Card match to determine the final Iron Survivor participant. The match saw Axiom defeat Von Wagner and Andre Chase to advance to Deadline.
Booker T Doesn’t Personally Think The Rock Needs To Win The Royal Rumble To Feud With Roman Reigns In WWE
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about the rumor that The Rock is returning to WWE, might win the Royal Rumble, and feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal championship at WrestleMania 39. Check out what Booker thinks about that booking in the highlights below.
Backstage News on Promotions Interested In Signing Lady Frost
Mexico’s AAA and CMLL are reportedly interesting in locking Lady Frost down to a contract. Frost received her Impact Wrestling release back in November after a dispute with the company, which went on for months. She is currently on her second tour of CMLL following the Impact release, and it was confirmed this week during a press conference that the promotion has offered her a contract.
Backstage Notes and WWE Producers Revealed for This Week’s RAW
The following WWE Producers and backstage notes have been revealed for Monday’s live RAW episode from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap. * There’s still no word on why Kevin Owens replaced Elias in the...
Chris Jericho Shares Touching Post Following The Passing Of Kirstie Alley
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram to comment on the passing of actress Kirstie Alley (Cheers, Look Who’s Talking), who died yesterday at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. Jericho shares an old photo of Alley and...
Umaga’s Son Now Training Under WWE Legend Following Recent Incarceration
The son of the late Umaga is getting into pro wrestling. The Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas, owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, announced this week that Zilla Fatu is the newest member of their training school. “Welcome the newest member of Reality of Wrestling training school...
Booker T Discusses William Regal Leaving AEW For WWE
Booker T discussed William Regal’s future in wrestling during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Regal, who was let go by WWE earlier this year, joined AEW in March, where he was an on-screen manager. It’s been reported that Regal’s AEW deal expires this month, and he is returning to WWE next month where he will work in a backstage role.
Mojo Rawley Says He and Rob Gronkowski Were Eventually Going To Feud In WWE
Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently appeared on The Ten Count to discuss his relationship with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, and how he and Gronk were eventually going to feud during their time together in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Says there would have been a...
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal’s AEW Departure, Says Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE, How Much He Respects Regal and more
AEW President Tony Khan made the decision to allow William Regal to return to WWE so that Regal could help train his son, NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey. The AEW President revealed on a pre-ROH Final Battle media call on Monday that he first learned Regal was hoping to return to WWE during what was a difficult time for the Khan family. Tony Khan’s mother suffered two strokes and required an operation to remove a spot on her heart in the months following All Out. Khan was at home with his parents for his 40th birthday on October 10 when he received a call about Regal.
AEW Dark Results 12/6/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (5-3) Dalton Castle & (4-2) The Boys vs. (0-4) Jaden Valo, (0-3) Justin Corino, (0-0) Sonny Defarge In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Dalton Castle and Jaden Valo will start things off. Valo signals for the test of strength. Valo ducks a clothesline from Castle. Standing Switch Exchange. Castle with a waist lock takedown. Castle tags in Brandon. Valo decks Brandon with a back elbow smash. Valo tags in Defarge. Brandon with a deep arm-drag. Brandon dropkicks Defarge. Brandon tags in Brent. Defarge reverses out of the irish whip from Brandon.
Claudio Castagnoli Hopes To Bring Honor Back To ROH By Dethroning Chris Jericho At Final Battle
AEW superstar Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News to hype his showdown with Chris Jericho at this Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Swiss-Superman will be challenging The Ocho for the ROH world title. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Commends Jericho on...
