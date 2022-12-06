Read full article on original website
Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road, taken to hospital in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being reportedly shot at an apartment complex on Perkins Road. Officials are responding to a reported shooting at Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road just after 8 a.m. Friday morning. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
Crash victim airlifted after tractor-trailer and tractor collide in Pointe Coupee Parish
BLANKS, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4, Louisiana State Police and Livonia Police Department all responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer and tractor collided on US 190 east of LA 976. LSP said, “Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on US 190 prior to...
Coroner identifies person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. Friday morning, the coroner's office identified the man to be 35-year-old Jeremy Gnagie.
Missing man found dead in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says
CLINTON - A body discovered in East Feliciana Parish Thursday is believed to be that of man who went missing weeks ago. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found sometime before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Old South Drive and LA 67. The remains have not been formally identified yet, but the sheriff's office believes the person is 47-year-old Robert "Robby" Culpepper of Clinton.
Coroner’s office identifies body found on the side of the road in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a “suspected pedestrian fatality” around 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 8. EBRSO says that it appears someone was hit while walking on the side of the road. The body was found in...
Man found dead on Victoria Drive in Baton Rouge has been identified; investigation underway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead Thursday, Dec. 8, on Victoria Drive as Jeremy J. Gnagie, 35. His manner and cause of death are still pending, but a spokesman with the coroner’s office could confirm it was not a hit-and-run.
Baton Rouge father wanted for involvement in baby’s overdose death, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for his involvement in the death of his baby. The police say one-year-old J’ahrei Paul died in the hospital on Oct. 31 after being brought to the emergency room by a family member. An autopsy revealed that Paul died from a fentanyl overdose.
Woman walking on highway struck, killed by truck
CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian from Denham Springs was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on an East Feliciana Parish highway. Louisiana State Police (LSP) said 44-year-old Carly Kennison died after being hit by a truck on LA 63 Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead on the scene while the truck’s driver was not injured, State Police said.
APSO confirms 11-year-old boy ‘found safe’
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – UPDATE:. APSO said, “Bailey has been found safe and unharmed.”. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old. Zylan Bailey, 11, of Gonzales has been missing for 24 hours. “Bailey was last seen near Pelican...
Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
Denham Springs woman hit, killed walking along road
CLINTON, La. – A Denham Springs woman died Wednesday night after a pickup truck hit her while she was walking on the side of the road. State Police said Carly Kennison, 44, was wearing dark clothing as she walked along La. 63, just past La. 37, when a Ford F-250 hit her a little after 8:30 p.m.
Victim in critical condition after overnight shooting on Winbourne Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting overnight. Detectives arrived in the 4700 block of Winbourne Ave. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Emergency responders confirm the shooting took place...
Suspect charged with DWI after allegedly hitting mailbox, signs and home in Livingston Parish
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a vehicle accident on Thursday night. Deputies arrived on Kingfisher St. in the Audubon Lakes subdivision around 11 p.m. and began to investigate the crash. LPSO said, “Deputies learned that one vehicle struck a mailbox, multiple...
LSP: Person hit, killed while walking in road in Clinton
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish. The accident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 just after 8:30 p.m. on LA 63, north of LA 37 in Clinton. Authorities say 44-year-old Carly...
Missing: 15-year-old Kentwood girl last seen leaving school Friday, Dec. 2
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl that has been missing since Friday, Dec. 2. Chief Jimmy Travis said that Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving Sumner High School, located on LA 440 in rural Tangipahoa Parish.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Wanted for Vehicle Theft in Baton Rouge
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Wanted for Vehicle Theft in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office stated on December 8, 2022, that Larceny Division Detectives are now investigating the theft of a motor vehicle. Prior to the incident, CCTV...
Baton Rouge school damaged and ‘Weed, Shrooms and a gun” seized after chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase by a Honda Accord driven by Dwayne Burrell, 21, of Baton Rouge. It all started on Tuesday, December 6, when two deputies noticed that “the vehicle had an expired registration,” according to the affidavit.
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Dec. 9. Updated: 2 hours...
Denham Springs pedestrian dies in East Feliciana crash
CLINTON---On December 7, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 63 north of LA 37 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 44-year-old Carly Kennison of Denham Springs. The initial investigation...
