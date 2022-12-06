ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Feliciana Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Missing man found dead in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says

CLINTON - A body discovered in East Feliciana Parish Thursday is believed to be that of man who went missing weeks ago. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found sometime before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Old South Drive and LA 67. The remains have not been formally identified yet, but the sheriff's office believes the person is 47-year-old Robert "Robby" Culpepper of Clinton.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge father wanted for involvement in baby’s overdose death, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for his involvement in the death of his baby. The police say one-year-old J’ahrei Paul died in the hospital on Oct. 31 after being brought to the emergency room by a family member. An autopsy revealed that Paul died from a fentanyl overdose.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman walking on highway struck, killed by truck

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian from Denham Springs was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on an East Feliciana Parish highway. Louisiana State Police (LSP) said 44-year-old Carly Kennison died after being hit by a truck on LA 63 Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead on the scene while the truck’s driver was not injured, State Police said.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

APSO confirms 11-year-old boy ‘found safe’

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – UPDATE:. APSO said, “Bailey has been found safe and unharmed.”. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old. Zylan Bailey, 11, of Gonzales has been missing for 24 hours. “Bailey was last seen near Pelican...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

wbrz.com

brproud.com

Victim in critical condition after overnight shooting on Winbourne Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting overnight. Detectives arrived in the 4700 block of Winbourne Ave. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Emergency responders confirm the shooting took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

an17.com

