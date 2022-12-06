Read full article on original website
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
15-year-old hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
A 15-year-old is in the hospital following a Friday afternoon shooting.
Endangered elderly man found, Michigan State Police say
STURGIS, Mich. — Wednesday, Michigan State Police asked the public for help in finding Alfred "Wes" Kocher, who was last seen traveling west on US-12 near Sturgis. As of Friday around 2:58 a.m., Wes had been found, police said. Kocher, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a black...
Judge hears evidence against 2 accused of killing toddler
A Calhoun County judge is expected to take a few days to decide whether there is enough evidence to send two people to trial for the murder of a 2-year-old.
Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
Judge to consider trial for suspects accused of shooting Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for the suspects who allegedly killed 2-year-old Kai Turner during a deadly drive-by shooting in Battle Creek Sept. 20. The judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to bound the case to circuit court for trial. The judge's...
Kalamazoo babysitter pleads guilty to killing infant in 2017
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was babysitting an infant pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case. His guilty plea came a week before his second jury trial was scheduled to begin. He had previously been found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019, but he was granted a new trial after his attorney was deemed to have provided ineffective counsel.
Mother accused of murdering 1-year-old daughter faces charges, documents note
ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in 2021 is facing charges, according to records from the sheriff's office. Kalamazoo County Court records note that 31-year-old Coty Lyon, of Van Buren County, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse almost a year after her daughter was found unresponsive.
Preliminary exam scheduled for Lansing man charged with fatal November shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
‘Extremely disturbing,’ judge says in sentencing man who fatally slammed baby on floor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who fatally slammed his girlfriend’s baby on the floor was described as a “monster” by a judge who sentenced him to more than 30 years in prison. Alex Radulovic, 24, was sentenced to 31 to 100 years in prison Thursday, Dec....
Police track down $300K in stolen vehicles from Michigan properties
The vehicles were found on one property in Cass County and on two properties in St. Joseph County.
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
Michigan State Police recover $300,000 worth of stolen cars, trailers in theft ring
MARSHALL, Mich. — An investigation spanning several months led to the recovery of multiple stolen cars and trailers worth an estimated $300,000, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives recovered several altered trailers, five stolen trucks, and three stolen ATV's after searching a property in Cass County's Newburg Township, and...
Preliminary hearing for two Battle Creek teens charged with murdering two-year-old while he slept
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Calhoun County District Judge Judge Paul Beardslee is deciding if two teenagers will go on trial for shooting and killing two-year-old Kai Turner of Battle Creek as he was sleeping September 20. 18-year-old Martavon Nelson and 16-year-old Jaylen Smith are both charged with...
Three Rivers Chop Shop Responsible for About $300,000 Worth of Stolen Vehicles
Earlier this week authorities in Southwest Michigan discovered an alleged Chop Shop in St Joseph County. Upon the lawful search of the Chop, Shop police found upwards of $300,000 in stolen vehicles in Three Rivers, Michigan. Although no arrests were made at the scene, Michigan State Police are intending to...
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
2 seriously injured in crash, Portage police say
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two people were seriously injured Thursday, Dec. 8, in a crash on South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue in Portage. One of the injured victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Portage police said. Their names were not released. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation...
Juvenile, woman arrested after police chase near Kalamazoo
A juvenile and a teenager were taken into custody after a police chase near Kalamazoo.
Homeless man’s death sparks call to action from Kalamazoo city commissioners
KALAMAZOO, MI -- One city commissioner called a homeless man’s death unacceptable. Another elected official referred to it as a call to action. Kalamazoo city leaders are reflecting on the death of James Earl Hughes, a 66-year-old man experiencing homelessness, and saying they will do more to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Hughes, who was known for frequenting Martin Luther King Park, was found unresponsive at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the park.
Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials are investigating an alleged incident of a K9 officer attacking a deputy’s toddler in Monroe County, Michigan. The K9 has since been removed from the department. According to documentation provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following a 13abc FOIA request, the Calhoun...
