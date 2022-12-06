ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Endangered elderly man found, Michigan State Police say

STURGIS, Mich. — Wednesday, Michigan State Police asked the public for help in finding Alfred "Wes" Kocher, who was last seen traveling west on US-12 near Sturgis. As of Friday around 2:58 a.m., Wes had been found, police said. Kocher, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a black...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
MISHAWAKA, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo babysitter pleads guilty to killing infant in 2017

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was babysitting an infant pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case. His guilty plea came a week before his second jury trial was scheduled to begin. He had previously been found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019, but he was granted a new trial after his attorney was deemed to have provided ineffective counsel.
KALAMAZOO, MI
nbc16.com

Mother accused of murdering 1-year-old daughter faces charges, documents note

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in 2021 is facing charges, according to records from the sheriff's office. Kalamazoo County Court records note that 31-year-old Coty Lyon, of Van Buren County, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse almost a year after her daughter was found unresponsive.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Preliminary exam scheduled for Lansing man charged with fatal November shooting near WMU

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

2 seriously injured in crash, Portage police say

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two people were seriously injured Thursday, Dec. 8, in a crash on South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue in Portage. One of the injured victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Portage police said. Their names were not released. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Homeless man’s death sparks call to action from Kalamazoo city commissioners

KALAMAZOO, MI -- One city commissioner called a homeless man’s death unacceptable. Another elected official referred to it as a call to action. Kalamazoo city leaders are reflecting on the death of James Earl Hughes, a 66-year-old man experiencing homelessness, and saying they will do more to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Hughes, who was known for frequenting Martin Luther King Park, was found unresponsive at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13abc.com

Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials are investigating an alleged incident of a K9 officer attacking a deputy’s toddler in Monroe County, Michigan. The K9 has since been removed from the department. According to documentation provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following a 13abc FOIA request, the Calhoun...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy