The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema’s Democratic exodus is her latest attention-seeking stunt. It won’t save her

Liberals have long hated Senator Kyrsten Sinema ever since she voted against overriding the Senate Parliamentarian to add a minimum wage increase to the American Rescue Plan. She has further antagonized them through her support for the filibuster, even when it means protecting voting or abortion rights. She angered them even more this summer when she voted for an amendment that almost killed the Inflation Reduction Act. It appears that no matter the occasion, Ms Sinema enjoys sticking out and making herself the topic of attention while simultaneously avoiding the press and, as a profile in the 19th News...
The Independent

Trump lashes out at ‘Jewish leaders’ for ‘lack of loyalty’ to him

Former President Donald Trump hit out at “Jewish leaders” for a “lack of loyalty” to him in a post on Truth Social on Friday morning, saying “they should be ashamed of themselves”.Posting a link to an article in The Gateway Pundit by Wayne Allyn Root, defending him from the outrage sparked by his dinner at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Mr Trump thanked the author.He wrote: “Thank you Wayne – You are great but how quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel. They should be ashamed...

