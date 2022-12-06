Read full article on original website
The startups hospital, health system VC arms are investing in
Hospital and health system venture capital arms help provide financial investment and resources to startups. If successful, these companies have the potential to generate additional revenue for the health system. Here are five moves from health system VC arms Becker's has covered since Nov. 14:. Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital...
5 hiring tactics helping health systems beat the staffing crisis
Hospitals and health systems are getting creative with hiring tactics as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry — because when finances are tight, $30,000 bonuses are not in the budget for everyone. Here are five unique ways health systems are beating the staffing crisis:. 1. The "gig" approach:...
OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Ventures back $15M financing round for AI-powered heart health platform
OSF Ventures, the venture capital arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and UnityPoint Ventures, the venture arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15.1 million series A financing round for Cardiosense, a digital health company working to detect heart disease earlier. Next year, the company will...
Top cloud companies used by health IT vendors
Health IT vendors — like their hospital and health system counterparts — are increasingly moving their data to the cloud, often working with Big Tech companies. Here are the top public cloud providers used by health IT vendors, according to a Dec. 8 KLAS Research report that surveyed 44 companies:
Rethinking digital engagement: What patients really want from healthcare
Healthcare leaders say that improving the digital patient experience and increasing patient engagement are top priorities. But patients are underwhelmed by the digital tools that health systems have invested in, highlighting a disconnect between what patients really want and what healthcare is delivering. During a November webinar hosted by Becker's...
4 RCM companies among most promising digital health companies of 2022
Four revenue cycle management companies are among the 150 most promising digital health companies of 2022, according to CB Insights. The market research and business analytics firm chose the cohort based on company data, business models and marketing momentum, among other factors, according to CB Insights' website. The 150 winners were chosen from a pool of more than 13,000 companies.
10 biggest healthcare moves from Google in 2022
From entering into an agreement with EHR vendor Epic to helping some of the biggest health systems improve health equity through data, Google is continuing its push into the healthcare industry. Here are 10 of the biggest healthcare moves from the company in 2022:. Google Cloud partnered with health systems...
Baptist Health partners with virtual care company
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is partnering with TytoCare to expand its telehealth offerings. Through the partnership, the health system will integrate TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic suite of virtual care tools, which include an app, provider dashboard, and remote examination devices, into its current telehealth offerings. The health system will use both the TytoHome and TytoClinic tools, according to a Dec. 8 TytoCare news release provided to Becker's.
Epic launches interoperability hub for developers
Epic is introducing a connection hub where developers can indicate that their software is interoperable with the EHR vendor. Launching Jan. 9, the new site will allow vendors connected to Epic to self-report that they have successfully attained data exchange with Epic. Developers can join by submitting their information and filling out an optional questionnaire. Along with the hub, Epic is also introducing a new vendor services platform.
Healthcare must innovate to attract and retain workforce, AHA says in new report
The U.S. nursing workforce lost more than 100,000 people between 2019 and 2022, its largest decline in 40 years, and the American Hospital Association wants to do something about that to ensure healthcare systems can retain workers, a new report said. The challenge remains writ large as there is a...
MultiCare rolls out app to connect patients to clinical trials
MultiCare Health System has partnered with healthcare information technology company IllumiCare to allow providers to recommend patients to clinical trials using an app. The app, dubbed Trials App, allows clinicians to see if their patients meet the referral criteria for an institutional clinical trial. The technology also allows patients to connect to trial coordinators for follow-ups and tracks a patient's journey within the recruitment and trial process, according to a Dec. 8 press release from IllumiCare.
Crafting the C-suite of tomorrow: How 4 top health systems approach leadership development
Developing leaders from within a health system can serve the system on several fronts. It can cut back on hiring costs and funnel employees into long, fruitful careers. Providing growth opportunities shows staff they are valued and equips them with the tools they need to be successful — which in turn improves retention and satisfaction, top leadership development organizations told Becker's.
U of Michigan Health to acquire, invest $800M in 6-hospital system
The University of Michigan Health's board of regents on Dec. 8 approved a proposed agreement that would see it acquire Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System to become a $7 billion-health system with more than 200 sites of care. Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health said it will inject $800 million...
Walmart's research institute aims to solve the diversity gap in clinical trials
Walmart looks to overhaul healthcare's research system with its new Healthcare Research Institute, Politico reported Dec. 7. John Wigneswaran, MD, chief medical officer of Walmart, told Politico it wants to be a part of the solution that gives older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations a chance to be included in clinical research.
Ascension's CIO aims to develop a mobile-first approach for patients
Gagan Singh, CIO and senior vice president of Ascension, said the health system is building out a new mobile-first approach for its patients in order to enhance their digital experience, BuiltInChicago reported Dec. 8. The new app will allow patients to get a comprehensive view of their entire interaction with...
Most health IT leaders taking on more responsibility but lack resources: Report
The vast majority of health IT leaders say the job is significantly different than it was five years ago and they have taken on more responsibilities as a result, according to a survey of 224 hospital and health system executives by payment software company Flywire. Here are eight things to...
Emotional situations with patients, money: 8 physician survey findings
Half of physicians would refuse to see patients who won't wear a mask or social distance, according to a Medscape report focused on ethically challenging scenarios. For the report, "Right or Wrong in Medicine: Emotional Situations with Patients or Money," Medscape surveyed 4,151 U.S. physicians across 29 specialties. Data were collected from online surveys between April 20 and July 18.
An acquisition and a new leader: R1 RCM's 2022
From announcing a new CEO and president to completing its acquisition of Cloudmed, here are five headlines about R1 RCM from 2022. 1. R1 RCM completed its acquisition of Atlanta-based healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed on June 21. R1 RCM announced in January it planned to acquire Cloudmed in an all-stock deal worth about $4.1 billion. Cloudmed works with more than 400 of the largest health systems in the U.S. and recovers more than $1.5 billion in underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients each year.
Mayo Clinic Ventures helps launch virtual fertility startup with $5.4M funding round
Mayo Clinic Ventures is among the investors in a $5.4 million funding round launching virtual fertility startup Turtle Health into eight states, a company spokesperson emailed Becker's. The startup provides at-home fertility tests and recently partnered with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, whose in vitro fertilization specialists are offering Turtle Health's...
'Resilience isn't a pillar by itself': CommonSpirit's plan to support 44,000 nurses in 2023
Leaders at small health systems might be quick to dismiss the idea of an internal nurse staffing agency, thinking it's not an option for them. Kathy Sanford, DBA, RN, would challenge that assumption. "People always think it's just something that large organizations can do," the executive vice president and chief...
