4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Chef Blaine Staniford’s – 61 Osteria Coming to FW in Early 2023Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx drivercreteWise County, TX
advocatemag.com
Three Oak Cliff restaurants are ‘Eater Awards’ Winners
The Eater blog is well known for keeping a finger on the pulse of the dining scene in cities and small towns across the land. Dallas editor Courtney E. Smith earlier this week published the Eater Awards winners for our dear burg, and, no surprise, it includes several mentions of Oak Cliff restaurants.
starlocalmedia.com
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in Allen
The HUB in Allen – a first of its kind entertainment venue in Texas opened last month, as part of the first phase of The Farm in Allen, a new mixed-use development in Allen, Texas. The three-acre open-air venue and 15,000 square foot indoor heated food hall offers multiple food and beverage options and daily entertainment including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space that includes uniquely curated restaurant concepts like Crave Roadside Sliders and Local Smoke BBQ.
Dallas Observer
Dig In: The Dallas Observer's Top 100 Restaurants for 2023
This time last year, the restaurant industry was still shaking off the pandemic like a blindside blow from a middle linebacker. It was a slow, one-foot-in-front-of-the-other recovery from labor challenges, product shortages, crazy weather and inflation. The ride through 2022 has been smoother, but not without its own set of...
Fort-Worth Founded Fuzzy's Taco Shop Sold for $80 Million to Parent Company of IHOP
Fort Worth-based Fuzzy's Taco Shop is being acquired by the parent company of Applebee's and IHOP.Photo byTai S Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. The parent company of Applebee's and IHOP is expanding its Mexican food offerings on its menu. Dine Brands Global Inc announced that they are acquiring Fort Worth-based Fuzzy's Taco Shop for $80 million in cash. Dallas News reports that the California-based Dine Brands Global owns over 3,400 Applebees and IHOP restaurants.
starlocalmedia.com
Check out these highly-recommended sushi restaurants in Frisco
One of my favorite foods is sushi. I am always looking for new and good sushi restaurants in different areas. Search no more, here are the best sushi restaurants in Frisco. We found highly-recommended restaurants from Facebook and Yelp.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas
The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant Continues a Holiday Tradition
A holiday tradition at a Fort Worth landmark will bring something good for families come Christmas morning. Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant hosted its Annual Christmas Luncheon on Monday. Friends, customers, and vendors were invited to lunch with one request: Bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl. This...
advocatemag.com
Recap: Lakewood neighbors talk solar, waterfall steps, fences
Lakewood neighbors discussed solar roofing materials, waterfall steps and fences as the last meeting to expand the Lakewood Conservation District. These topics are among many architectural and developmental standards to be regulated in the conservation district, including sidewalks and parking, floor-area ratio and setbacks, and lot size. The whole purpose...
Dallas' Mockingbird Station is on the market
It opened its doors in 2001 next to a DART rail station just east of the SMU campus, and since then Mockingbird Station has received a number of real estate industry awards for its landmark design.
5 new restaurants announced for rebranded River Walk
Five new restaurant concepts coming soon to the Flower Mound River Walk were announced Monday. The new concepts include Underdogs Burgers & Brew, a family-oriented sports bar; Pennywise, a traditional English pub; Pie Hole Pizza, a brick-oven pizza shop; Sugar Fix, a coffee/gelato/doughnut bar; and Whiskey & Smoke, a smokehouse and bourbon bar, according to a news release from River Walk F&B, which now owns and manages the newly renamed River Walk Social.
dmagazine.com
101 Things You Must Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Christmas: 2022 Edition
First, make it a Christmas tradition to check out the handiwork of Dallas residents. In North Dallas, there are stretches of Strait Lane and Hockaday Drive and the Walnut Hill neighborhood that reliably offer displays of holiday spirit. Spend time in the Park Cities (including the 3600 block of Southwestern Boulevard, where there’s a display that would make Clark Griswold jealous) by driving Beverly and Lakeside drives. Go appreciate the coordinated efforts of the Timberhollow Circle neighborhood in Lake Highlands or Lakewood Boulevard. Then head to Oak Cliff and the Kessler Park neighborhood to finish off your trip. Not tired yet? You could also check out the Deerfield neighborhood at Preston Road and Coit Road or the Interlochen neighborhood in Arlington. For a map of the best Christmas lights in town, head here.
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant Concepts
Flower Mound’s hottest entertainment district is about to get a big upgrade. RW F&B, which manages the newly renamed River Walk Social, is announcing plans to roll out five new restaurants in the coming months:
dallasexpress.com
Local Mall Slated for Demolition
The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
WFAA
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
Clean Eatz in Flower Mound provides healthy, affordable options
Mike and Tammy Theriot opened Clean Eatz in Flower Mound in 2021. Their son Colton Theriot is the managing partner and is in training to run a future Clean Eatz franchise. (Photos by Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Longtime Flower Mound residents Mike and Tammy Theriot said they chose to open a...
Dallas Observer
At Plano's Biryaniify, the Rice and Spice Make Everything Nice
In a ranking of self-explanatory restaurant names, this one might just take the top spot. Biryaniify is a new takeout establishment in Plano serving more than 22 different varieties of biryani. From chicken to goat to seafood, the locally owned spot is able to mix just about anything into a bowl of biryani rice and make it taste good.
Dallas Observer
The Coolest Holiday Events in DFW, From Drag Bingo to Swiftiemas
Don’t ask how it got here so fast, but the holidays officially began when you took that final bite of turkey last week. So, ready or not, you’ve got to fall in line with the rest of society and give a warm welcome back to red and green everything, stuffy company holiday parties and hearing "All I Want for Christmas" over and over and over again. ‘Tis the damn season, gals and pals, so there’s nothing to do but enjoy it and attend any of the events below around North Texas.
advocatemag.com
Spread holiday cheer at Vickery Meadow Festival of Lights
HHM Health and other nonprofit organizations will be spreading some holiday cheer during the Vickery Meadow Festival of Lights this Tuesday. Vickery Meadow Youth Development Fund is partnering with HHM Health to give away hygiene kits, holiday presents, food, games and more. District 13 Council member Gay Donnell Willis is also scheduled to speak.
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
