Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Barger campaign sues for hand recount in District 26 election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Russ Barger, who narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature, has filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount. Barger lost to George Dungan III by over one percent of the vote, the threshold for a...
1011now.com
UNL research points to possible 2023 recession
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska economy is expected to contract during 2023 before returning to growth in 2024 and 2025, according to the new forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. “With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest...
1011now.com
Economist projects likely recession in Nebraska next year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The latest forecast for the Nebraska economy shows a recession is the most likely scenario for the state in 2023. Eric Thompson, who is the Director of the Bureau of Business Research, released a report Friday saying a recession is likely in Nebraska next year before growth returns in 2024 and 2025.
1011now.com
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
1011now.com
Leak from Keystone Pipeline reported near Nebraska-Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A leak has been reported in the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border. According to TC Energy, the pipeline was shut down around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the leak was reported and confirmed. The leak was releasing oil into a creek about 20 miles south...
1011now.com
The latest happenings in Lincoln
December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express. The Nebraska volleyball team practices in Louisville ahead of its Sweet 16 match vs. Oregon. WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights...
1011now.com
10/11 investigates changes NDCS has made to reduce the number of inmates walking away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Almost 30 times so far this year the Nebraska Department of Corrections has alerted the community that they’re looking for a missing inmate. It’s an issue the state’s corrections watchdog highlighted in a report earlier this year. Those inmates walk away from either...
1011now.com
December 8th Drought Monitor Update
December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express. The Nebraska volleyball team practices in Louisville ahead of its Sweet 16 match vs. Oregon. WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights...
1011now.com
Christmas gifts and Zoo Lights
WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights & interviews from Nebraska's 82-54 win over Wisconsin. Police investigating string of vandalism in northeast Lincoln. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to LPD, from Dec. 1-5, officers have responded to 16 reports of ‘rock vandalisms.’. Lack of snow giving Lancaster County...
1011now.com
Nebraska 2023 Recession
Center for People in Need helping families in need following Toyland toy drive. Distribution begins Dec. 10 and will run up until Dec. 13. Center for People in Need staff said they expect to serve roughly 5,000 kids. Crash shuts down lanes of Highway 77 north of Lincoln. Updated: 19...
1011now.com
NSP urges caution for drivers Thursday evening
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is urging caution for drivers on Nebraska roads Thursday evening. Cody Thomas, a spokesperson for NSP, said it has been a busy day for troopers from border to border, as a variety of winter weather hits the state. NSP said it has responded to 30 crashes and 50 motorist assists so far today.
1011now.com
Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
1011now.com
USPS recommends shipping “sooner than later” during holiday season
WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights & interviews from Nebraska's 82-54 win over Wisconsin. Police investigating string of vandalism in northeast Lincoln. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to LPD, from Dec. 1-5, officers have responded to 16 reports of ‘rock vandalisms.’. Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel...
1011now.com
Sunny and a little cooler Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring cooler temperatures across Nebraska, but it should remain sunny. A stormy system begins to move into the plains Wednesday night and Thursday bringing areas of snow, freezing rain and sleet. At this time snow amounts will not be heavy, but icy roads will be possible Thursday morning. Friday will be dry with seasonal temperatures.
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Mix of precipitation likely
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A variety of precipitation will be likely for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas Thursday. Light snow and ice accumulation is possible. Be prepared for slick conditions including roads, sidewalks, parking lots and any untreated surfaces. After a cold Thursday, a bit of a warming trend is in the forecast for Friday and this weekend.
1011now.com
Friday Forecast: Not as icy and dicey
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a day of scattered freezing rain and drizzle, Friday appears both warmer and drier. High temperatures will climb into the 40s for most locations across the state. Northeast Nebraska may stay in the upper 30s while southwestern areas aim for the low 50s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as well on Friday. Little to no precipitation is expected and any that falls will be in the early morning hours.
1011now.com
Warmer, drier weather expected this weekend; Wind, rain, and snow looms next week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some wintry weather on Thursday and some cloudy, chilly weather on Friday, we should see sunshine and milder temperatures return for the upcoming weekend. You’ll want to take advantage of the nice weather, because longer range forecasts indicate next week could pack a punch with wind, rain, and snow possible across the coverage area.
1011now.com
Wintry mix expected Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system moving across the plains on Thursday will bring area of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle and snow. Temperatures may warm up enough for areas of rain or drizzle. Rain and snow mix possible this evening. Clouds may linger for eastern Nebraska on Friday and there is a small chance for a flurry or some patchy freezing early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon and Sunday should be relatively nice. Another storm system will bring the chance of rain on Monday.
1011now.com
Friday Forecast: Decreasing Clouds & Near Seasonal Conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be the start of a warming trend that will persist through the weekend. It will be a pleasant weekend with seasonally warm temperatures and sunshine!. Slightly warmer temperatures and a little bit more sunshine is in store for the 1011 region. High temperatures will...
Comments / 0