PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Didn’t Give Anthony Bowens Permission To Yell ‘Scissor Me Daddy’
Anthony Bowens is looking to be one of the exciting prospects in All Elite Wrestling. One half of The Acclaimed is currently enjoying his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. However, the AEW President did not give the heads-up to Bowens for a popular catchphrase that he screamed out. Anthony...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
nodq.com
Saraya comments on William Regal leaving AEW for a return to WWE
While speaking to Alistair McGeorge, Saraya commented on William Regal leaving AEW for a WWE return…. “Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it doesn’t have anything to do with anything backstage, it’s to do with how he feels. Us behind the scenes know why, and we’re happy for him! Whether he’s going there or whatever, it doesn’t matter. We’re just happy with whatever he wants to do with his life. He’s at the age where he can do whatever he wants to without the internet deep diving into it, or everyone saying this, that and the other about him. Who cares? Let him be happy!”
itrwrestling.com
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
thecomeback.com
Wrestling world sends best wishes to legend after horrible news
The professional wrestling world received sad news on Monday with news that Barry Windham, who is in the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Four Horsemen, had suffered a heart attack over the weekend. In a GoFundMe page, Windham’s neice, Mika Rotunda, said that her uncle suffered...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Deion Sanders Opinion
Deion Sanders made headlines for telling Colorado players that he's bringing his "luggage" with him. He also told a few members of the team to enter the transfer portal. Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on that speech. For the most part, she appreciates how honest Sanders was with his new players.
'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement
According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery
T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
nodq.com
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Star Becomes First To Hit 100 Losses In The Company
There have been many records made by the upstart promotion, All Elite Wrestling in their three years of existence. Not only that, all the AEW superstars have also achieved various accolades to make their promotion one of the best wrestling entities in the world. However, AEW star Serpentico has recently clinched a rather unlikely record of losses in the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Final Name Revealed for the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Indi Hartwell is headed to WWE NXT Deadline to compete in the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Hartwell defeat Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley in the Wild Card Triple Threat to earn the final spot in the five-woman match at Deadline. She now joins Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James for the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Moving Slower At AEW Full Gear, Talks About Who Got Her Ready To Come Back
In an interview with Bleacher Report, Saraya spoke about her comeback match at AEW Full Gear against Britt Baker and the fact that she was slower than she used to be. Here are highlights:. On her comeback match: “So when it came to taking bumps, I wasn’t bumping like crazy...
TMZ.com
UFC Star Dustin Poirier Shows Off Foot Infection From Hospital
UFC star Dustin Poirier provided an update on his battle with a gnarly Staph infection on Tuesday ... showing off his swollen left foot from his hospital bed. "The Diamond" has been getting treatment all week ... and judging by his recent pic, it ain't goin' too hot for the lightweight.
