MyWabashValley.com
Dan Dakich done at 107.5 The Fan after 14 years
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana sports talk figure Dan Dakich announced Thursday that he has completed his final show with Radio One, which owns 107.5 The Fan. Dakich, who hosted The Dan Dakich Show, released a statement on Twitter. “Earlier today, I did my last show for Radio One. “I want...
Local brother and sister celebrate Christmas in selfless way
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Two local kids in Brazil, decided to spend their Christmas money in a special way. Twelve year old Jeremiah Mckinney and his sister Bella are using that money to put on a lightshow and live nativity scene at their home. It’s at 9654 North County Road 200 West in Brazil.
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state’s investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
