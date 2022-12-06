ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingheadlines.com

Shane Taylor Is Prepared To Reintroduce Himself At ROH Final Battle: “This Is My Jay-Z Moment”

Former Ring of Honor Television champion Shane Taylor recently joined the Knockouts and 3 Counts program to hype up this weekend’s Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Baddest Man On The Planet will be teaming up with JD Griffey to battle Swerve In Your Glory, a match that Taylor is calling his Jay-Z moment. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Final Name Revealed for the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card

Indi Hartwell is headed to WWE NXT Deadline to compete in the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Hartwell defeat Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley in the Wild Card Triple Threat to earn the final spot in the five-woman match at Deadline. She now joins Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James for the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Claudio Castagnoli Hopes To Use ROH World Title To “Showcase” Young Talent

In a recent interview with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli talked about challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title and what he would like to see happen if he regains the belt. He spoke about his philosophy regarding title defense matches and what he hopes he can use it for should he defeat Jericho this weekend. You can read a highlight from Castagnoli below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time

On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE’s Naomi and AEW’s Jade Cargill Celebrate Their New Friendship After NBA Game

WWE’s Naomi and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have formed a friendship. Naomi and Cargill spent some time together at last night’s NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Both women celebrated the new friendship on social media, which led to a few viral posts seen below.
ATLANTA, GA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage Notes and WWE Producers Revealed for This Week’s RAW

The following WWE Producers and backstage notes have been revealed for Monday’s live RAW episode from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap. * There’s still no word on why Kevin Owens replaced Elias in the...
ringsidenews.com

Former ROH Stars Spotted In Attendance At WWE NXT

Ring of Honor went under a hiatus after the 2021 Final Battle pay-per-view event, and that opened the doors for many contracted performers to sign up with promotions including WWE and AEW. It appears that several former ROH stars are on WWE’s radar once again. Former ROH stars Vincent...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Top WWE Stars Set for WWE NXT Deadline Match, Match Pulled from Deadline, Updated Card

The New Day is headed to WWE NXT Deadline. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods interrupt NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly after their rendition of “A Christmas Story,” which included lines about how they’ve defeated every tag team, and how 2023 will be their year like 2022 has been. Kingston and Woods came out to a huge ovation from the WWE Performance Center crowd, then they issued a challenge to Kit Wilson and Elton Prince for Deadline. The champs went to attack but Kingston and Woods ducked, then beat them up using some of the Christmas-themed props in the ring. The segment ended with The New Day raising the NXT Tag Team Titles in the air.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)

AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan. AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against FTR. TNT Champion Samoa...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Lyra Valkyria’s WWE NXT Debut Announced, New Vignette Revealed

Lyra Valkyria is set to debut on next week’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT. We noted last week how WWE aired a new “coming soon” teaser vignette for the former Aoife Valkyrie of NXT UK. A second vignette aired on tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT, where Valkyria announced that she will officially arrive next Tuesday night.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Results From GCW Settlement Series Part 8 Event

The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Settlement Series Part 8 event that took place on Tuesday night at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey, and aired live on IndependentWrestling.TV, courtesy of Fightful:. – Marcus Mathers def. Bobby Orlando. – The Mane Event (Jay...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ

