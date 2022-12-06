Read full article on original website
Shane Taylor Is Prepared To Reintroduce Himself At ROH Final Battle: “This Is My Jay-Z Moment”
Former Ring of Honor Television champion Shane Taylor recently joined the Knockouts and 3 Counts program to hype up this weekend’s Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Baddest Man On The Planet will be teaming up with JD Griffey to battle Swerve In Your Glory, a match that Taylor is calling his Jay-Z moment. Highlights from the interview are below.
Booker T Doesn’t Personally Think The Rock Needs To Win The Royal Rumble To Feud With Roman Reigns In WWE
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about the rumor that The Rock is returning to WWE, might win the Royal Rumble, and feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal championship at WrestleMania 39. Check out what Booker thinks about that booking in the highlights below.
Final Name Revealed for the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
Indi Hartwell is headed to WWE NXT Deadline to compete in the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Hartwell defeat Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley in the Wild Card Triple Threat to earn the final spot in the five-woman match at Deadline. She now joins Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James for the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.
Claudio Castagnoli Hopes To Use ROH World Title To “Showcase” Young Talent
In a recent interview with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli talked about challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title and what he would like to see happen if he regains the belt. He spoke about his philosophy regarding title defense matches and what he hopes he can use it for should he defeat Jericho this weekend. You can read a highlight from Castagnoli below.
Umaga’s Son Now Training Under WWE Legend Following Recent Incarceration
The son of the late Umaga is getting into pro wrestling. The Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas, owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, announced this week that Zilla Fatu is the newest member of their training school. “Welcome the newest member of Reality of Wrestling training school...
Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Becky Lynch Says She Is Happy To Be Back In Front Of Fans But Admits Her Shoulder Still Isn’t Feeling Right
WWE superstar Becky Lynch recently joined The Verge to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on making a return for WarGames, and how her shoulder is still not completely healed after landing on it wrong during her SummerSlam matchup with Bianca Belair. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Tony Khan on Keith Lee Suggesting Shane Taylor Be Brought in for ROH Final Battle
– During today’s ROH Final Battle media conference call, AEW CEO and ROH owner Tony Khan discussed bringing in Shane Taylor for this weekend’s event. According to Khan, it was actually Keith Lee who suggested Taylor be brought in. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on...
WWE’s Naomi and AEW’s Jade Cargill Celebrate Their New Friendship After NBA Game
WWE’s Naomi and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have formed a friendship. Naomi and Cargill spent some time together at last night’s NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Both women celebrated the new friendship on social media, which led to a few viral posts seen below.
Backstage Notes and WWE Producers Revealed for This Week’s RAW
The following WWE Producers and backstage notes have been revealed for Monday’s live RAW episode from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap. * There’s still no word on why Kevin Owens replaced Elias in the...
Former ROH Stars Spotted In Attendance At WWE NXT
Ring of Honor went under a hiatus after the 2021 Final Battle pay-per-view event, and that opened the doors for many contracted performers to sign up with promotions including WWE and AEW. It appears that several former ROH stars are on WWE’s radar once again. Former ROH stars Vincent...
Athena Addresses Criticism To Her New Hard-Hitting Style: “The Girls Can Hit Just As Hard As The Guys”
AEW star Athena recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype up this Saturday’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Fallen Goddess will challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH women’s championship. During the interview, Athena discusses her decision to shift back to a hard-hitting style, then addresses...
Top WWE Stars Set for WWE NXT Deadline Match, Match Pulled from Deadline, Updated Card
The New Day is headed to WWE NXT Deadline. Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods interrupt NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly after their rendition of “A Christmas Story,” which included lines about how they’ve defeated every tag team, and how 2023 will be their year like 2022 has been. Kingston and Woods came out to a huge ovation from the WWE Performance Center crowd, then they issued a challenge to Kit Wilson and Elton Prince for Deadline. The champs went to attack but Kingston and Woods ducked, then beat them up using some of the Christmas-themed props in the ring. The segment ended with The New Day raising the NXT Tag Team Titles in the air.
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan. AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against FTR. TNT Champion Samoa...
Tony Khan ROH media call notes: William Regal, family health, FTR, TV deal
Khan went into rich detail about the Regal situation and his own mother's health.
Why Johnny Gargano Is Booked for Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks His Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is headed to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is advertising a dark main event with Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The current announced line-up for Friday’s SmackDown looks like this: Shayna Baszler vs....
Claudio Castagnoli Hopes To Bring Honor Back To ROH By Dethroning Chris Jericho At Final Battle
AEW superstar Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News to hype his showdown with Chris Jericho at this Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Swiss-Superman will be challenging The Ocho for the ROH world title. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Commends Jericho on...
Lyra Valkyria’s WWE NXT Debut Announced, New Vignette Revealed
Lyra Valkyria is set to debut on next week’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT. We noted last week how WWE aired a new “coming soon” teaser vignette for the former Aoife Valkyrie of NXT UK. A second vignette aired on tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT, where Valkyria announced that she will officially arrive next Tuesday night.
Ric Flair Says Seth Rollins Is Mad At Him Because Of His Trademark Battle With Becky Lynch
The legendary Ric Flair recently joined Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Nature Boy discussing why he thinks WWE superstar Seth Rollins is angry with him. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Why he thinks Seth Rollins is mad at...
Results From GCW Settlement Series Part 8 Event
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Settlement Series Part 8 event that took place on Tuesday night at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey, and aired live on IndependentWrestling.TV, courtesy of Fightful:. – Marcus Mathers def. Bobby Orlando. – The Mane Event (Jay...
