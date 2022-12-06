Wells County prosecutor publicly reprimanded

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation into the conduct of Wells County Prosecutor Andrew J. Carnall during a police traffic stop involving his son this past summer has ended in a public reprimand from the Indiana Supreme Court.

The disciplinary commission of the state’s highest court found that Carnall violated a rule for professional conduct which “prohibits engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice,” according to court documents.

Justices with the state supreme court, save for one who did not participate in the decision, concurred with the commission and handed down the reprimand this past Thursday.

Andrew J. Carnall

Previously, Carnall reported himself to the disciplinary commission after involving himself in his son’s traffic stop during the early morning hours of July 2.

Carnall’s son was pulled over by a Wells County Sheriff’s deputy on the suspicion of driving under the influence, court records said. During the stop, Carnall’s son became belligerent with the deputy and refused to take a breath test, according to court records.

The deputy then called Carnall, and then allowed him to speak to his son, court documents said. Carnall asked his son to cooperate with the deputy and then asked the deputy if he could come and pick up his son – which the deputy allowed.

A month after the traffic stop and as news about the investigation began to spread, Carnall released a statement:

“A few weeks ago in the early morning hours, I was awakened by a law enforcement officer who had my son pulled over for speeding and suspected drinking and driving. After a brief discussion, I made a poor decision to request that I come and get my son.”

In court documents, Carnall admitted he violated the rules of professional conduct and agreed with the reprimand.

He was also ordered by the court to pay $274.46 to cover fees incurred by the court for the investigation, court records said.

