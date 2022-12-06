Read full article on original website
947wls.com
O’Hare named Chicago’s Best Airport in North America
What’s the best airport in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada?.. It’s right here in Chicago!. O’Hare International Airport was named the best airport in North America in an annual reader survey conducted by Global Traveler. It’s the 19th time O’Hare has come in on top! Chicago’s airport also took home the crown for Best Airport Dining for the third time in a row.
947wls.com
Chicago’s Earliest Sunset of 2022 is Today
Today, Thursday, December 8th, Chicago will see its earliest sunset of the year. It happens at 4:21 PM… so we’re all driving home from work in the dark!. Today, we will only see 9 hours and 11 minutes of sunlight the whole day. But, that does mean that starting tomorrow (December 9th), the hours of daylight will only continue to get longer. It’ll take 8 days to gain an extra minute of sun… but still, it’s something to look forward to!
947wls.com
Dark Knight movie will be screened at Chicago filming location this Weekend
How cool was Bruce Wayne‘s penthouse in The Dark Knight? You might not have noticed since the Joker was waving his gun around in that scene…. This weekend, Batman fans will get a better look at the billionaire’s abode when they attend The Myers House‘s “On Set Cinema” screening of 2008’s The Dark Knight. The event will take place Saturday at the Chicago Architecture Center. This is where that scene in which The Joker crashes Harvey Dent‘s fundraiser at Bruce Wayne’s penthouse takes place.
947wls.com
Goo Goo Dolls announce Major Summer Trek coming to Chicago in August
Goo Goo Dolls have just rolled out a 32-date summer tour with O.A.R. serving as their opening act. The band will be on the road in support of its latest album, Chaos In Bloom. JUST ANNOUNCED: Goo Goo Dolls tour dates (subject to change):. July 24 – Tampa, FL –...
947wls.com
Chicago has a 40-50% chance of Snow on Christmas
Chicago might have a “White Christmas” this year…. That means, at least one inch of snow on December 25th. This prediction comes from Tom Skilling at WGN TV Chicago. This early forecast comes from historical weather data. Chicago’s biggest snow day was in 1951 when the city received...
947wls.com
Pickwick Movie Theatre in Park Ridge set to close down in January
Sad news, theater-goers, the Pickwick Movie Theatre is set to close this January…. The theater has hosted audiences for shows since 1967. The first movie they played was “Gone with the Wind,” which will also be the final one they show. Source: ABC 7 Chicago.
947wls.com
A Tree older than the City of Chicago will be removed from the Lincoln Park Zoo
A 300-year-old bur oak tree is set to be removed from Lincoln Park Zoo. Chicago is only 185 years old, so this tree is way older!. Officials say that the old tree is nearing the end of its long life. They will carefully remove the tree in spring 2023. Source:...
