947wls.com

O’Hare named Chicago’s Best Airport in North America

What’s the best airport in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada?.. It’s right here in Chicago!. O’Hare International Airport was named the best airport in North America in an annual reader survey conducted by Global Traveler. It’s the 19th time O’Hare has come in on top! Chicago’s airport also took home the crown for Best Airport Dining for the third time in a row.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Chicago’s Earliest Sunset of 2022 is Today

Today, Thursday, December 8th, Chicago will see its earliest sunset of the year. It happens at 4:21 PM… so we’re all driving home from work in the dark!. Today, we will only see 9 hours and 11 minutes of sunlight the whole day. But, that does mean that starting tomorrow (December 9th), the hours of daylight will only continue to get longer. It’ll take 8 days to gain an extra minute of sun… but still, it’s something to look forward to!
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Dark Knight movie will be screened at Chicago filming location this Weekend

How cool was Bruce Wayne‘s penthouse in The Dark Knight? You might not have noticed since the Joker was waving his gun around in that scene…. This weekend, Batman fans will get a better look at the billionaire’s abode when they attend The Myers House‘s “On Set Cinema” screening of 2008’s The Dark Knight. The event will take place Saturday at the Chicago Architecture Center. This is where that scene in which The Joker crashes Harvey Dent‘s fundraiser at Bruce Wayne’s penthouse takes place.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Chicago has a 40-50% chance of Snow on Christmas

Chicago might have a “White Christmas” this year…. That means, at least one inch of snow on December 25th. This prediction comes from Tom Skilling at WGN TV Chicago. This early forecast comes from historical weather data. Chicago’s biggest snow day was in 1951 when the city received...
CHICAGO, IL

