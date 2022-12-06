Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday. Mr Zelensky said: “Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna. For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire.“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins.”The Ukrainian General Staff reported missile attacks, about 20 air strikes and more than 60 rocket attacks across Ukraine between Friday and Saturday.It comes as the head of Nato expressed worry that the...

39 MINUTES AGO