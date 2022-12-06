RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Another hurdle has been crossed in the effort to restore dams and roads destroyed by Hurricane Florence in Boiling Spring Lakes. On Tuesday, the Local Government Commission voted to approve a request from the city to issue $20 million in general obligation bonds. City Commissioners will use the money to repair and build four dams and a road damaged in 2018.

