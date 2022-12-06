Read full article on original website
WECT
State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has dismissed an election protest filed regarding the Columbus County sheriff contest in the 2022 general election. According to the NCSBE’s notice of appeal denial dated Dec. 9, Calvin Norton’s protest claimed that the court order that suspended...
publicradioeast.org
Columbus County delays swearing in sheriff who resigned after making racist remarks but was soon reelected
Columbus County has delayed swearing in its sheriff, due to election protests. Jody Greene was re-elected, even though he resigned from office in October after he was caught on tape making racist remarks about Black deputies. Greene stepped down, after a judge suspended him and the district attorney filed a...
WECT
New Columbus County commissioners take office, Bullard remains chairman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The winners of the commissioner’s elections in Columbus County took the oath of office and officially took their seats on the board. Commissioner Ricky Bullard was reelected in November, while Scott Floyd and Barbara Featherson are each new members of the board. Absent from...
borderbelt.org
Bladen County town hopes to revitalize a Black neighborhood with new community center
Elizabethtown’s modern and vibrant downtown is the product of millions of dollars of public and private investment. Trees line Broad Street, surrounded by brick sidewalks and inviting storefronts. But a few miles down the road in the New Town neighborhood, where many of Elizabethtown’s Black residents live, dilapidated and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach town manager responds to parking confusion
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Earlier this year, the Town of Carolina Beach made some changes to its off-season paid parking program. They involve the hours paid parking is enforced but there seems to be some confusion. As a result — some people have received tickets. Beginning November...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
LGC approves $20 million bond passed by Boiling Spring Lakes voters for dam repairs
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Another hurdle has been crossed in the effort to restore dams and roads destroyed by Hurricane Florence in Boiling Spring Lakes. On Tuesday, the Local Government Commission voted to approve a request from the city to issue $20 million in general obligation bonds. City Commissioners will use the money to repair and build four dams and a road damaged in 2018.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Controversy over Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s plans to address fox population
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —There is a large fox population in one Brunswick County town, but local leaders’ plans to address the animals is causing controversy. An international animal rights organization is taking aim at Ocean Isle Beach’s plans for handling its fox population. Ocean Isle...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Proposed development for Wilmington riverfront is one step closer to fruition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –A proposed development on Wilmington’s south riverfront that will have residential and commercial space, is one step closer to becoming reality. The Wilmington Planning Commission voted in favor of rezoning 7.4 acres of land on Surry Street for the “Proximity at Dram Tree” project.
WECT
Man pleads guilty in Medicaid fraud case in Brunswick Co. Superior Court
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Terry Lee Sayre pleaded guilty, was given 5 years on probation and ordered to pay $31,882.50 to the North Carolina Medicaid Program in connection to a fraud case heard in Brunswick County Superior Court. Attorney General Josh Stein announced that Sayre pleaded guilty to felony...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County residents urged to conserve water
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Pender County is in its second year of winter drought conditions. “This places Pender County and Southeastern North Carolina in a dangerous situation,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Public Utilities Director. “Streamflow is reduced during drought conditions as we are experiencing for the second year in a row.”
WECT
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
County OKs employee raises, hiring bonuses for ‘hard-to-fill’ positions
Sampson County leaders on Monday approved implementing 2.5% pay raises for all full-time and part-time county staff, effective Jan. 1, 2023, a
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County first responders collect toy and food for communities they serve
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There was a little friendly competition between the Leland police and fire departments Friday — all for a good cause. Both fire and police were at the Walmart in Leland collecting non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys. All donations will go to Brunswick Family...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on new businesses coming to Leland
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland is one of the fastest-growing areas in Brunswick County, and there are many new commercial and residential developments coming to the town. Construction is underway in Leland Town Center, which is expected to bring more businesses to the area off US Highway 17....
WECT
District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes. According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against her...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boil water advisory issued for part of Lake Waccamaw
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A boil water advisory has been issued for a small part of Lake Waccamaw. The advisory is issued from Powell Street to Firetower Road. It includes Powell Street, Mt. Zion Street, Schulken Street, James Avenue, Bingham Lane, Wananish Avenue, and Firetower Road. East Columbus High school is included in the advisory.
WECT
One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was arrested and another is wanted after an attempted traffic stop by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on N.C. 211 near the Robeson County line. “The Deputy clocked a vehicle at 78 in a 55 mile per hour zone and conducted a...
SCS staffers urge ‘fairness’ on second day of walkout
Several employees took their issues to Sampson County Schools leaders during a regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting on Tuesday morni
WECT
Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged. According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch Church...
WECT
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.
