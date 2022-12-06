ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach town manager responds to parking confusion

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Earlier this year, the Town of Carolina Beach made some changes to its off-season paid parking program. They involve the hours paid parking is enforced but there seems to be some confusion. As a result — some people have received tickets. Beginning November...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

LGC approves $20 million bond passed by Boiling Spring Lakes voters for dam repairs

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Another hurdle has been crossed in the effort to restore dams and roads destroyed by Hurricane Florence in Boiling Spring Lakes. On Tuesday, the Local Government Commission voted to approve a request from the city to issue $20 million in general obligation bonds. City Commissioners will use the money to repair and build four dams and a road damaged in 2018.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County residents urged to conserve water

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Pender County is in its second year of winter drought conditions. “This places Pender County and Southeastern North Carolina in a dangerous situation,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Public Utilities Director. “Streamflow is reduced during drought conditions as we are experiencing for the second year in a row.”
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Latest on new businesses coming to Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland is one of the fastest-growing areas in Brunswick County, and there are many new commercial and residential developments coming to the town. Construction is underway in Leland Town Center, which is expected to bring more businesses to the area off US Highway 17....
LELAND, NC
WECT

District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes. According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against her...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Boil water advisory issued for part of Lake Waccamaw

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A boil water advisory has been issued for a small part of Lake Waccamaw. The advisory is issued from Powell Street to Firetower Road. It includes Powell Street, Mt. Zion Street, Schulken Street, James Avenue, Bingham Lane, Wananish Avenue, and Firetower Road. East Columbus High school is included in the advisory.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WECT

Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged. According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch Church...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy