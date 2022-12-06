ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

profootballnetwork.com

BetMGM Ohio sign up bonus scores $200 in free bets for launch

There’s not much time left to claim the BetMGM Ohio sign up bonus. Once the app launches, this offer will expire. Use our links to activate the promotion and pre-register for an account. BetMGM Sportsbook. States: OHIO. NEW PLAYER BONUS. $200!. OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS!. Register now to claim the...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
AllTrojans

Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award

USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
LOS ANGELES, CA

