Zechariah’s story…

The Roman spear gently guides the veil to the holy of holies aside. General Pompey steps into the place where only Yahweh resides. One man was allowed to step in annually and must be a Jewish priest.

The Romans stepping in after months of siege and slaughter in Jerusalem was a thing of horrors for the few priests allowed to stand by and watch. With Pompey’s entrance, there was one clear message, “Jupiter, the god of Rome, is greater than Yahweh.”

At the time of this desperate moment, with their faith scorned and crushed, the Jewish people had finally fallen into submission to Rome and thousands left Judaism and specifically Temple worship – forever.

They lost their faith. One of those priests returned home that day with rent clothes and, in despair and brokenness, shared with his wife the end of Israel’s hopes of fulfilling all the prophecies to Abraham, Moses, David and Isaiah.

That priest had a son named Zechariah, and I imagine that Zechariah never forgot that hopeless day and the grief weighing on his dad.

A few years later, another general entered the Temple and ransacked it. He stole everything he could carry to take to his vault. His name was Crassus, and it’s a sad story. His fate was sealed less than one year later with one of the most gruesome deaths ever recorded.

Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon River in 49 BC. After taking Rome and placing the Senate on the run, Caesar sought to destroy his fellow general Pompey. He captures him in Egypt and ends Pompey’s life just 14 years after he’d entered God’s holy Temple.

Julius is killed four years later, and another civil war breaks out. Caesar Augustus finally prevailed and ruled when Jesus was born. Augustus places a genius builder, though a rather despicably evil man, Herod the Great, as the authority for the region. This is the scene God enters to make all things new through His Son.

That young boy I mentioned earlier, who saw his father in shambles and despair after Pompey’s arrogant entrance, remained faithful to Yahweh. When the rest of the nation turned their back on God, He and his wife, Elizabeth, kept hope alive.

They served Israel when faith was low, and what did they get in return? Elizabeth was barren. They had no heir, and to make matters worse, Zechariah had waited into his old age for his once-in-a-lifetime moment to be chosen to walk into the holy of holies.

His time finally came. His faithfulness was remembered and commended when an angel showed up to inform him that he would have a son. God had waited for the perfect time to honor His faithful servant with a child, and this boy would prepare the way for God’s Son, the Messiah.

We live in a world that seems like those with faith are in the minority. Sometimes I hear people imply they are the only ones trying to keep the faith, and I want to scream, “There are far more than you think serving God!”

But, our accuser knows if he can convince us we are alone in our battle, he can win soundly. You are not alone. Keep the faith! Millions of faith witnesses are cheering us on to victory. When Jesus returns, I want to be found faithful, just like Zechariah.